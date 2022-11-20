Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP suspends 7 leaders for contesting as independent candidates

    After being denied tickets for the Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP leaders, including a sitting MLA and four former legislators, filed nominations as independents on Thursday. The deadline for withdrawing nominations for the 89 seats for election in the first phase was Thursday.

    First Published Nov 20, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended seven leaders on Sunday for filing nominations as independent candidates in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections after they were denied tickets.

    The former BJP MLA and the party's tribal face, Harshad Vasava, filed his nomination papers as an independent from Nandod in the Narmada district a week ago and did not withdraw his nomination, thus remaining in the race against the party's official candidate.

    A former BJP MLA from Keshod in Junagadh district, Arvind Ladani, also did not withdraw his nomination. He was upset after the party gave the ticket to Keshod MLA Devabhai Malam instead of him. On Thursday, one sitting BJP MLA and two former BJP MLAs filed their nominations as independents for the seats, which will be contested in the second phase on December 5.

    The Gujarat Assembly election will be held in two phases. The first voting phase will be held on December 1, and the second phase will occur on December 5. The election will be held on December 8, the same day as the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.

    Gujarat has a 182-member assembly, and the BJP won 99 seats in the last elections, its sixth consecutive victory, while the Congress put up a strong fight, taking 77 seats. The BJP received 49.05 per cent of valid votes, while the Congress received 42.97 per cent.

    There are 142 general constituencies, 17 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 23 Scheduled Tribes (ST).

    This year's elections will have 4.6 lakh, first-time voters. In total, over 4.9 crore people are eligible to vote. The EC will set up over 51,000 polling stations for voters. Thirty-four thousand two hundred seventy-six will be set in rural areas, while 17,506 will be located in urban areas.

