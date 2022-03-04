Google Doodle celebrates beginning of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

If someone goes to Google and search for the Women's Cricket World Cup, one can see cricket balls moving from left to right on your screen. One can see them again by clicking on the confetti popper at the bottom of the page.

Google Doodle on Friday commemorated the opening of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, which began today at Bay Oval Stadium in New Zealand. The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup began on Friday at 6:30 a.m. IST. The hosts face the West Indies in the tournament's opening match.

The doodle depicts six female cricketers playing in front of an audience in the backdrop. If someone goes to Google and search for the Women's Cricket World Cup, one can see cricket balls moving from left to right on your screen. One can see them again by clicking on the confetti popper at the bottom of the page.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 will pit eight teams against one another. The event was initially set for early 2021, but it was forced to be postponed until March of this year due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions that made it hard for the teams to enter New Zealand.

In 1844, Canada and the United States played the world's first international cricket match. The inaugural women's World Cup event was held in 1973, and England won it.

