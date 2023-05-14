Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Going to meet my spiritual guru': Karnataka Congress' CM aspirant DK Shivakumar ahead of CLP meet

    Shivakumar's meeting with his guru comes amid a silent tussle between the eight-time MLA and Siddaramaiah for the chief ministerial post in what was once the lone southern citadel of the BJP.

    First Published May 14, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    A day after Congress witnessed a resounding victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar has announced that he is headed towards Nonavinakere to catch up with his 'spiritual guru Ajjayya'. After Lingayats, Vokkaligas are the second most dominant caste, taking up 16 percent of Karnataka's demographics.

    Speaking to a news agency, Shivakumar said, "I am going to Nonavinakere to meet my spiritual guru, Ajjayya. I had said that our numbers will be 136."

    'For next 5 years win people's hearts': Kapil Sibal to Congress after Karnataka win

    Shivakumar's meeting with his guru comes amid a silent tussle between the eight-time MLA and Siddaramaiah for the chief ministerial post in what was once the lone southern citadel of the BJP.

    It is reportedly said that Shivakumar, who is considered as the party's principal troubleshooter, and Siddaramaiah, a Congress veteran, are the close contenders for the top job. Notably, Shivakumar has scheduled his Nonavinakere visit ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meet at 5.30pm Sunday where the MLAs are likely to vote for the new chief minister of Karnataka.

    Earlier, the 8-time MLA played down any talk of a conflict in deciding the chief minister, insisting the decision would be taken in the party's Delhi office and that his only concern is to ensure good governance for the people of Karnataka and development of the state.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress workers shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Belagavi - WATCH

    On Saturday, as the Congress sailed past the majority mark in the 224-seat state assembly, a teary-eyed Shivakumar thanked the party cadre for the results. "I can't forget Sonia Gandhi visiting me in jail...when BJP people put me in jail," the emotional state unit chief said.

    Last Updated May 14, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
