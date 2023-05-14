Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 Results: Congress workers shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in Belagavi - WATCH

    As the video went viral on social media platforms, members of Hindu organisations staged a protest outside the police demanding strict action against the accused. Police have registered an FIR against the unidentified people under IPC section 153 and started the investigation.

    As the Congress held a show of strength demonstration over the "massive victory" against the ruling BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections, some unidentified people shouted slogans "Pakistan Zindabad" outside a counting centre in Tilakvadi, Belagavi.

    It is reportedly said that those who shouted pro-Pakistan slogans were allegedly supporters of the grand old party. The incident under Tilakvadi police station where some "excited" supporters shouted slogans "anti-national" slogans when Congress candidates secured victory against the saffron party.

    It should be noted that the Congress emerged victorious in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly polls held on May 10, by winning as many as 136 seats. According to the Election Commission website, the BJP bagged 65 and JD(S) - 19 seats.

    In Jayanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy won the seat by a slender margin of 16 votes against his Congress rival Soumya Reddy.

    Tension prevailed when the counting was taking place as the Congress state president DK Shivakumar along with state unit working President Ramalinga Reddy, who is also the father of Sowmya Reddy, and many other leaders staged a demonstration outside the polling booth, demanding justice.

