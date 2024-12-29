Ghaziabad road rage caught on camera: Men kicked, punched, brutally thrashed with sticks over parking dispute

In a shocking incident of road rage, an altercation over parking near a restaurant in Ghaziabad snowballed into a bull-flown street fight in which three men were punched, kicked and brutally beaten up with sticks.

The chilling video of the incident that has gone viral, shows at least five people beating up three men. One of the attackers has a stick in his hand. The blows keep landing as people on the road watch. A woman, apparently known to the accused, is heard in the background, asking them to stop but they don't.

Eventually, some people step in to stop the assault. One of the men beaten up is seen curled on the road. Honking can be heard, presumably by those stuck in the traffic jam caused by the road rage incident. A man is heard saying, "How dare you touch me?"

According to reports, senior police officer Abhishek Srivastava said they launched a probe immediately after they found the video circulating on social media. "During the investigation, we found that this incident occurred at Kavinagar. We registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the accused. Their names are Ayush, Nitish and Abhishek. We are questioning the accused and speaking to witnesses for further action," the officer said.

