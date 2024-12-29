Ghaziabad road rage caught on camera: Men kicked, punched, brutally thrashed with sticks over parking dispute

In a shocking incident of road rage, an altercation over parking near a restaurant in Ghaziabad snowballed into a bull-flown street fight in which three men were punched, kicked and brutally beaten up with sticks.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 4:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

In a shocking incident of road rage, an altercation over parking near a restaurant in Ghaziabad snowballed into a bull-flown street fight in which three men were punched, kicked and brutally beaten up with sticks. Police have arrested three people in connection with the case.

The chilling video of the incident that has gone viral, shows at least five people beating up three men. One of the attackers has a stick in his hand. The blows keep landing as people on the road watch. A woman, apparently known to the accused, is heard in the background, asking them to stop but they don't.

Eventually, some people step in to stop the assault. One of the men beaten up is seen curled on the road. Honking can be heard, presumably by those stuck in the traffic jam caused by the road rage incident. A man is heard saying, "How dare you touch me?"

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Dalit man's head shaved, thrashed with shoes, paraded to temple over religious conversion

According to reports, senior police officer Abhishek Srivastava said they launched a probe immediately after they found the video circulating on social media. "During the investigation, we found that this incident occurred at Kavinagar. We registered a case under relevant sections and arrested the accused. Their names are Ayush, Nitish and Abhishek. We are questioning the accused and speaking to witnesses for further action," the officer said.

What is the controversy around installation of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pangong Tso?

Blackmailed with private photos by girlfriend, Mumbai man kidnaps own nephew for Rs 30 lakh ransom shk

Karnataka: KPSC KAS re-examination marred by errors again, candidates demand fresh exam vkp

Student enrollment in schools drop by 37.45 lakh in 2023-24, reveals education ministry report vkp

UP to be a major hub of the pharma industry: CM Yogi

BREAKING: Plane that crashed was shot at from Russia, 'some circles' tried hiding truth: Azerbaijan President shk

What is the controversy around installation of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pangong Tso?

Blackmailed with private photos by girlfriend, Mumbai man kidnaps own nephew for Rs 30 lakh ransom shk

Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Top 10 Actors with most films in 2024 NTI

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

