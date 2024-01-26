French Foreign Legion, featuring 6 Indians, marches into history at Republic Day 2024 parade (WATCH)

Led by French President Emmanuel Macron, this year's Republic Day 2024 parade highlighted the growing defence cooperation between India and France, symbolizing the strong bond shared by the two nations.

In a historic moment at India's 75th Republic Day Parade, the distinguished French Foreign Legion showcased its musical prowess and military excellence, alongside the majestic presence of two Rafale fighter jets soaring above Kartavya Path on Friday. The parade, a symbol of national pride and unity, resonated with the harmonious melodies of the Legion's 30 musicians and the disciplined march of the French marching contingent from the 2nd Infantry Regiment of the French Foreign Legion.

Led by French President Emmanuel Macron, this year's parade highlighted the growing defence cooperation between India and France, symbolizing the strong bond shared by the two nations. Comprising 30 musicians and a 95-member contingent, including six Indians, the French Foreign Legion made its debut appearance at the Republic Day festivities.

The Indians who are a part of the French contingent are CCH Sujan Pathak (Chief corporal), CPL Dipak Arya (Corporal), CPL Parbin Tandan (Corporal), Gurvachan Singh (First Class Legionnaire), Aniket Ghartimagar (First Class Legionnaire) and Vikas Djeassegar (First Class Legionnaire).

The French Foreign Legion, established in 1831, stands as the only French Army corps open to individuals worldwide. With nearly 9,500 officers and legionnaires hailing from approximately 140 nationalities, the Legion embodies diversity and unity in service to the French Army. Notably, recruits undergo rigorous training and service requirements, culminating in eligibility for French nationality after three years of dedicated service.

The presence of two Rafale fighter jets and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft from the French Air Force added to the grandeur of the celebrations, highlighting the technological prowess and military excellence of both nations.

In addition to the French contingent, a tri-service all-women marching contingent made its inaugural appearance at the parade, exemplifying the spirit of inclusivity and gender equality.

As the vibrant colors and melodies filled the air, the 75th Republic Day Parade underscored the shared values of democracy, diversity, and cooperation between India and France. Through this historic event, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to forging a brighter and more inclusive future together.

In the annals of history, the participation of the French Foreign Legion in India's Republic Day Parade will stand as a testament to the enduring friendship and mutual respect between India and France, paving the way for deeper cooperation and collaboration in the years to come.