    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appealed to all political parties said members of the House have been sent as people's representatives for debate and discussion on legislations and offer constructive suggestions so that the right law can be made for the country. 

    Jun 21, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

    With less than a month to go before Parliament's Monsoon session gets underway, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appealed to all political parties and said members of the House have been sent as people's representatives for debate and discussion on legislation and offer constructive suggestions so that the right laws can be made for the country. 

    Speaking exclusively to Asianet Newsable, Birla said: "My intention has been that Bills brought before the House by the government must be debated at length. All important Bills that the government brought saw longer debates, members participated in numbers and many proposed legislations were sent to the standing committee."

    "Sometimes, the government's view was that certain Bill cannot be delayed so that people of the country can be legally empowered and they can speedy justice. Laws are made for the benefit of the nation. They are constitutionally backed. They bring transparency to day-to-day government functioning. But there were a number of Bills that despite my best efforts did not see discussion. I want to urge all MPs that we have been elected and sent here for debate and discussion. We should actively take part in the debate and discussion process and offer constructive suggestions so that the right law was made," he added.

