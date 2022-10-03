Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Election Commission announces by-polls to 7 assembly seats in 6 states on November 3

    The exercise was necessitated due to vacancy on each seat. Anant Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the then MLA from Mokama, was disqualified in July after his conviction in a case, while BJP's Subhash Singh, who held the Gopalganj seat, passed away in August.

    Election Commission announces by-polls to 7 assembly seats in 6 states on November 3 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said by-elections for seven assembly constituencies in six states will be held on November 3, followed by counting of votes three days later.

    Of the seats for which by-polls will be held, two are in Bihar (Mokama, Gopalganj), and one each in Maharashtra (Andheri East), Haryana (Adampur), Telangana (Munugode), Uttar Pradesh (Gola Gokrannath), and Odisha (Dhamnagar).

    Also read: Congress president polls: Prefer to challenge BJP, rather than each other, says Shashi Tharoor

    Election Commission announces by-polls to 7 assembly seats in 6 states on November 3 AJR

    The exercise was necessitated due to vacancy on each seat. Anant Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the then MLA from Mokama, was disqualified in July after his conviction in a case, while BJP's Subhash Singh, who held the Gopalganj seat, passed away in August.

    The Andheri East, Gola Gokrannath and Dhamnagar constituencies, too, fell vacant due to the demise of their respective legislators: the Shiv Sena's Ramesh Latke (in May) and BJP's Arvind Giri and Bishnu Sethi (both in September).

    Election Commission announces by-polls to 7 assembly seats in 6 states on November 3 AJR

    Also read: Viral photo: Rahul Gandhi delivers speech amid heavy rainfall during yatra, netizens react

    In Haryana, resignation by Kuldeep Bishnoi, and by K Rajagopal Reddy in Telangana, led to vacancy on the Adampur and Munugode segments respectively.

    According to the schedule announced by the poll panel, gazette notification for the by-polls will be issued on October 7, while October 14 is the last date to submit nominations. Candidates can withdraw their nomination on or before October 17, and the by-elections have to be completed before November 7.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 1:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress president polls: Prefer to challenge BJP, rather than each other, says Shashi Tharoor - adt

    Congress president polls: Prefer to challenge BJP, rather than each other, says Shashi Tharoor

    Canadian authorities deny vandalism at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park says blank sign left during repairs gcw

    'Blank sign left during repairs': Canadian authorities deny vandalism at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park

    Viral photo Rahul Gandhi delivers speech amid heavy rainfall during Bharat Jodo yatra netizens react gcw

    Viral photo: Rahul Gandhi delivers speech amid heavy rainfall during yatra, netizens react

    Kerala Lottery Results: Win-Win W 687 Lottery winners prizes and more

    Kerala Lottery Results: Win-Win Lottery W 687 draw at 3pm, check prizes

    Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scramble fighter jets AJR

    Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace, IAF scramble fighter jets

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch gcw

    OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India; 5 reasons to buy this smartwatch

    Congress president polls: Prefer to challenge BJP, rather than each other, says Shashi Tharoor - adt

    Congress president polls: Prefer to challenge BJP, rather than each other, says Shashi Tharoor

    MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig rappers fans troll the actor call him sasta Hrithik drb

    Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan trends at top on Twitter after fight with Gautam Vig; rapper's fans troll the actor

    Canadian authorities deny vandalism at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park says blank sign left during repairs gcw

    'Blank sign left during repairs': Canadian authorities deny vandalism at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park

    Viral photo Rahul Gandhi delivers speech amid heavy rainfall during Bharat Jodo yatra netizens react gcw

    Viral photo: Rahul Gandhi delivers speech amid heavy rainfall during yatra, netizens react

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon