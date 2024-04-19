Dubai floods: Indian Embassy in UAE issues travel advisory for passengers; shares emergency helpline numbers

In the wake of unprecedented weather conditions that recently besieged the UAE, particularly in Dubai, the Indian Embassy in the UAE on Friday issued a crucial advisory for Indian nationals, especially those traveling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport.

In the wake of unprecedented weather conditions that recently besieged the UAE, particularly in Dubai, the Indian Embassy in the UAE on Friday issued a crucial advisory for Indian nationals, especially those traveling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport. The advisory comes as the airport grapples with limited inbound flights due to the aftermath of the record rainfall experienced earlier this week.

Dubai International Airport, one of the busiest hubs in the world, faced disruptions in its operations following the adverse weather conditions. To manage the situation efficiently, the airport authorities have temporarily restricted the number of inbound flights. This decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers amidst the challenging circumstances.

In light of these developments, the Indian Embassy in the UAE has urged Indian travelers to exercise caution and prudence.

"Due to disruption caused by unprecedented weather condition in UAE earlier this week, Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights. While the UAE authorities are working round the clock to ensure normalisation of operations, the situation is unprecedented. The Airport Authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the airport ONLY AFTER final confirmation from the respective airlines regarding the departure date and time of the respective flights," the advisory read.

"In light of the above advisory, inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai international airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise," the advisory further stated.

Recognizing the need for assistance and support for Indian nationals affected by the disruptions at the airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has taken proactive steps to address their concerns. Emergency helpline numbers have been operationalized since April 17, 2024, providing round-the-clock assistance to those in need. These helpline numbers serve as a vital lifeline for Indian travelers, offering guidance and support during this challenging period.

For the convenience of Indian nationals, the emergency helpline numbers are as follows:

+971501205172

+971569950590

+971507347676

+971585754213

Over the past few days, the UAE has been grappling with heavy rainfall, disrupting normal life across the region. The downpour, unprecedented in its intensity, led to significant disruptions, notably at Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest air travel hubs. The airport's runways were submerged, prompting the cancellation of numerous flights as authorities worked tirelessly to address the situation. This deluge marks the heaviest rainfall recorded in the United Arab Emirates in the 75 years since records have been kept.

