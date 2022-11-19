Dr. Ambedkar was India's 'first male feminist', claims Shashi Tharoor

“Way back in 1920, 30s, 40s he made speeches, including in front of a female audience, which today would be considered as progressive for a male politician,” the Congress MP said

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was India's first male feminist and promoted concepts decades ago that may be viewed as progressive even by today's politicians, according to Congress leader and writer Shashi Tharoor. He was addressing at the current Goa Heritage Festival during an interactive programme.

"Ambedkar was perhaps the first male feminist in India. Way back in 1920, 30s, 40s he made speeches, including in front of a female audience, which today would be considered as progressive for a male politician," Tharoor said.

"Ambedkar urged for women to resist being coerced into marriage. He advised ladies to put off getting married and having children. He encouraged ladies to confront their spouses on an equal footing," he added.

He said that Ambedkar's advocacy for female labourers and employees during his time as a lawmaker "was a great feminist thinking of this man 80-90 years ago."

According to Tharoor, Ambedkar is frequently regarded as a prominent Dalit figure. He served as the nation's top Dalit figurehead. He had a significant voice from his early 20s and continued to gain influence, As the head of the drafting committee, Ambedkar was a remarkable constitutionalist. According to Tharoor, he was the one who submitted and argued for each and every clause of the Constitution.

