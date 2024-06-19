Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Marlena writes to PM Narendra Modi; says will go on hunger strike from June 21

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has raised alarm over a severe water crisis due to Haryana's withholding of allocated water supply. At a press conference, she urged immediate action, writing to PM Modi and threatening an indefinite strike from June 21 if the issue isn't resolved within days

At a press conference, Delhi Water Minister Atishi expressed grave concern over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, attributing it to Haryana's failure to release Delhi's allocated water supply. She emphasized that the situation has escalated to the point where immediate action is imperative.

According to Atishi, the current water supply from Haryana fell short by 100 MGD (million gallons per day), which translates to a deficit impacting over 28 lakh people. She underscored the severity of the issue, noting that not only are residents contending with scorching heatwave conditions, but they are also facing acute water shortages.

In her address, Atishi revealed that she had personally written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention to resolve the crisis promptly. She stressed the urgency of the matter, highlighting that if a resolution is not achieved within the next two days, she will initiate an indefinite strike beginning June 21.

ALSO READ: Union Budget 2024-25: Sitharaman kicks off preparation, Krishna Byre Gowda to attend pre-budget meeting

"We have repeatedly communicated with the Haryana government through multiple letters, urging them to address the issue promptly," Atishi stated, emphasizing the efforts made to engage with Haryana authorities in resolving the water allocation dispute.

ALSO READ: Mumbai SHOCKER! Dead mouse found in Hershey's chocolate syrup, outrage forces company to respond (WATCH)

The Delhi Water Minister's statements underscored the frustration and urgency felt by the government and the public alike over the protracted water crisis. Atishi's proactive stance, including her appeal to the Prime Minister and the looming threat of an indefinite strike, reflects the seriousness with which the Delhi administration regards the situation.

Latest Videos