Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts 'search' at Asianet News Kozhikode office

    There is no search warrant and the investigation is being conducted using the special powers of the police, the Assistant Commissioner informed Asianet News journalists.

    Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts searches at Asianet News Kozhikode office
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 5, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Barely days after the SFI hooliganism at its Kochi office, Asianet News is now being subjected to a search by the Kerala police at its Kozhikode office. 

    The Kerala Police action reportedly follows a complaint filed by CPI(M)-backed legislator P V Anwar. A police team headed by District Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner V Suresh is conducting the inspection at the channel office. A team, including Vellayil Circle Inspector Baburaj, Nadakaavu Circle Inspector Jijeesh, Town Sub-Inspector V Jibin, ASI Deepakumar, CPOs Deepu P, Aneesh and Sajitha C, Cyber ​​Cell Officer Bijith LA, Tehsildar C Sreekumar, Puthyangadi Village Officer Sajan, came to the Asianet News Kozhikode office for inspection. Kozhikode Land Revenue Tehsildar C Sreekumar is also in the team.

    'Policy of intimidating media...' Opposition leaders slam CPI-M over SFI hooliganism

    There is no search warrant, and the investigation is being conducted using the special powers of the police, the Assistant Commissioner informed Asianet News journalists.

    The police team conducted searches at the news desk and the video editing desk. Address and phone numbers of the journalists and office staff are being collected.

    The search comes days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told MLA Anwar in the state assembly that police had received a complaint regarding an Asianet News programme broadcast on November 10, 2022, as part of its 'Narcotics is a dirty business' series. The complaint claimed that the interview of a 14-year-old girl in the said programme was fake. 

    The chief minister told the MLA, who has himself been accused of multiple wrongdoings, that the police are probing the complaint. The haste with which the state police swooped down upon a media outlet shows there's more to this than meets the eye. Regardless, Asianet News continues to report true to its motto: Straight, Bold and Relentless.

    After SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination: Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh - adt

    'Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination': Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

    Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months AJR

    Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months

    India transitioned from democracy to autocracy': 9 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi on Manish Sisodia's arrest AJR

    'India transitioned from democracy to autocracy': 9 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi on Manish Sisodia's arrest

    Delhi Police books SMC coordinator for hanging 'I Love Manish Sisodia' banner on govt school gate AJR

    Delhi Police books SMC coordinator for hanging 'I Love Manish Sisodia' banner on govt school gate

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report AJR

    Drunk American Airlines flyer on New York-Delhi flight urinates on fellow passenger: Report

    Recent Stories

    Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination: Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh - adt

    'Hijab won't be allowed during PUC examination': Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh

    football Kylian Mbappe expresses gratitude after becoming historic club PSG Paris Saint-Germain all-time leading goal-scorer-ayh

    Kylian Mbappe expresses gratitude after becoming 'historic club' PSG's all-time leading goal-scorer

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat, flaunts her toned body in red striped bikini vma

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress makes fans sweat, flaunts her toned body in red striped bikini

    Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months AJR

    Tunisha Sharma suicide case: TV actor Sheezan Khan walks out of Thane jail after over 2 months

    WPL 2023, GG vs MI: Captaincy does not bring any extra pressure - Harmanpreet Kaur after Mumbai Indians smashes Gujarat Giants by 143 runs-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Captaincy does not bring any extra pressure' - Harmanpreet Kaur after MI smashes GG by 143 runs

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon