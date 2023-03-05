Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts 'search' at Asianet News Kozhikode office

There is no search warrant and the investigation is being conducted using the special powers of the police, the Assistant Commissioner informed Asianet News journalists.

Barely days after the SFI hooliganism at its Kochi office, Asianet News is now being subjected to a search by the Kerala police at its Kozhikode office.

The Kerala Police action reportedly follows a complaint filed by CPI(M)-backed legislator P V Anwar. A police team headed by District Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner V Suresh is conducting the inspection at the channel office. A team, including Vellayil Circle Inspector Baburaj, Nadakaavu Circle Inspector Jijeesh, Town Sub-Inspector V Jibin, ASI Deepakumar, CPOs Deepu P, Aneesh and Sajitha C, Cyber ​​Cell Officer Bijith LA, Tehsildar C Sreekumar, Puthyangadi Village Officer Sajan, came to the Asianet News Kozhikode office for inspection. Kozhikode Land Revenue Tehsildar C Sreekumar is also in the team.

There is no search warrant, and the investigation is being conducted using the special powers of the police, the Assistant Commissioner informed Asianet News journalists.

The police team conducted searches at the news desk and the video editing desk. Address and phone numbers of the journalists and office staff are being collected.

The search comes days after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told MLA Anwar in the state assembly that police had received a complaint regarding an Asianet News programme broadcast on November 10, 2022, as part of its 'Narcotics is a dirty business' series. The complaint claimed that the interview of a 14-year-old girl in the said programme was fake.

The chief minister told the MLA, who has himself been accused of multiple wrongdoings, that the police are probing the complaint. The haste with which the state police swooped down upon a media outlet shows there's more to this than meets the eye. Regardless, Asianet News continues to report true to its motto: Straight, Bold and Relentless.

