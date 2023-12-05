Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cyclone Michaung: Flight operations at Chennai airport resumes

    The Chennai airport's airport, which had suspended arrival and departure operations till 9 a.m. on Tuesday, has reopened. The Airport Authority of India has advised travellers to verify the status of their flights with their individual carriers.
     

    Cyclone Michaung Chennai airport resumes operations check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 9:52 AM IST

    The heavy downpour brought in by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its neighbouring districts have started to abate. In a sigh of relief, the Chennai Airport emerged from the deluge after a day of relentless rains. The airfield of the Chennai airport which was closed for arrival and departure operations till 9am on Tuesday has opened for services. The Airport Authority of India has asked passengers to check their flight status with respective airlines.

    The torrential rain, reminiscent of the 2015 flood, crippled normal activity, forcing officials to proclaim Tuesday a national holiday. With a strong demand for drinking water, residents rushed to acquire and replace supplies. 

    On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government proclaimed a public holiday for educational institutions, government and corporate agencies, financial institutions, and banks in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. Private enterprises were asked to allow staff in impacted areas to work from home. 

    Also Read | Cyclone Michaung likely to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today, 8 dead in Chennai rain

    Waterlogging forced the closure of at least 14 tube stations in Chennai, as well as the suspension of local tube train service. The administration has declared Monday a public holiday in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai. Despite the disruptions, essential services such as police, fire service, medical facilities, power supply, and disaster response offices continued to operate.

    The states like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are also bracing for the impact of Cyclone Michaung. In Andhra Pradesh, officials have evacuated approximately 7,000 individuals across eight coastal districts, with plans in motion to evacuate a total of 28,000 residents. The decision to carry out further evacuations depended on the trajectory and intensity of the cyclone.

    Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, assuring support from the Centre. The CM indicated a potential request for assistance in post-cyclone relief efforts. 

    Also Read | Cyclone Michaung impact: Here's a look at Tamil Nadu's safety directives for residents

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    About 2000 Sabrimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations anr

    About 2000 Sabarimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at multiple locations across the state vkp

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at 63 locations across the state

    Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode nephew of Bhindranwale dies in Pakistan Report gcw

    Lakhbir Singh Rode, nephew of Bhindranwale, dies in Pakistan: Report

    Massive Lokayuktha raids in Bengaluru at over multiple locations

    BREAKING: Massive Lokayuktha raids in Bengaluru at over 60 locations

    Cyclone Michaung likely to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday 8 dead in Chennai rain gcw

    Cyclone Michaung likely to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh today, 8 dead in Chennai rain

    Recent Stories

    About 2000 Sabrimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations anr

    About 2000 Sabarimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at multiple locations across the state vkp

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at 63 locations across the state

    Singer Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram: Know the shocking reason RBA

    Singer Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram: Know the shocking reason

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spills beans on guest selection criteria; Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spills beans on guest selection criteria; Here's what we know

    cricket Aakash Chopra's critical verdict on Suryakumar Yadav role as a T20 captain osf

    Aakash Chopra's critical verdict on Suryakumar Yadav role as a T20 captain

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon