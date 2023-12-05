Cyclone Michaung: Flight operations at Chennai airport resumes

The Chennai airport's airport, which had suspended arrival and departure operations till 9 a.m. on Tuesday, has reopened. The Airport Authority of India has advised travellers to verify the status of their flights with their individual carriers.

The heavy downpour brought in by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and its neighbouring districts have started to abate. In a sigh of relief, the Chennai Airport emerged from the deluge after a day of relentless rains. The airfield of the Chennai airport which was closed for arrival and departure operations till 9am on Tuesday has opened for services. The Airport Authority of India has asked passengers to check their flight status with respective airlines.

The torrential rain, reminiscent of the 2015 flood, crippled normal activity, forcing officials to proclaim Tuesday a national holiday. With a strong demand for drinking water, residents rushed to acquire and replace supplies.

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government proclaimed a public holiday for educational institutions, government and corporate agencies, financial institutions, and banks in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu. Private enterprises were asked to allow staff in impacted areas to work from home.

Waterlogging forced the closure of at least 14 tube stations in Chennai, as well as the suspension of local tube train service. The administration has declared Monday a public holiday in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Chennai. Despite the disruptions, essential services such as police, fire service, medical facilities, power supply, and disaster response offices continued to operate.

The states like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are also bracing for the impact of Cyclone Michaung. In Andhra Pradesh, officials have evacuated approximately 7,000 individuals across eight coastal districts, with plans in motion to evacuate a total of 28,000 residents. The decision to carry out further evacuations depended on the trajectory and intensity of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, assuring support from the Centre. The CM indicated a potential request for assistance in post-cyclone relief efforts.

