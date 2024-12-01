Tamil Nadu Weather-Cyclone Fengal: Flood-like situation in Puducherry after landfall today; rainfall continues

Confusion surrounds Cyclone Fengal's landfall. While the Meteorological Department declared landfall, a private weather analyst reported the cyclone remains at sea. Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Chennai and Puducherry.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

Cyclone Fengal's Impact

Cyclone Fengal, originating as a low-pressure area, intensified into a deep depression, causing confusion about its development into a cyclone. Its stationary position over the sea led to heavy rainfall in delta districts, Chennai, and surrounding areas.

article_image2

Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds

Initially predicted to make landfall near Chennai, Cyclone Fengal shifted towards Puducherry. Heavy rainfall with strong winds lashed Chennai, causing fallen trees, waterlogging, and flooding in homes.

article_image3

Stationary Cyclone

According to the Regional Meteorological Center Director, Cyclone Fengal began landfall around 5:30 pm and settled near Puducherry between 10 pm and 11:30 pm. Mayilam (Villupuram district) received 50 cm of rain, and Puducherry received 46 cm.

article_image4

Weatherman's Update

Private weather analyst Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) stated that Cyclone Fengal is still at sea and has not made landfall, referring to satellite images. Landfall is expected by afternoon or evening.

article_image5

Continuing Rainfall

Puducherry, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Salem districts are identified as hotspots. Cyclone Fengal is expected to remain in the same area until evening. Chennai will experience intermittent heavy rainfall, and Puducherry is expected to surpass 500 mm of rainfall.

