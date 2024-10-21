Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cyclone Dana likely to form over Bay of Bengal by Oct 23, says IMD

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings regarding weather conditions related to the formation of Cyclone Dana. The cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea is expected to intensify into Cyclone Dana by October 23 and will likely reach the northwest Bay of Bengal by October 24.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 7:59 AM IST

    The cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea is forecasted to intensify into Cyclone Dana by Wednesday, October 23, and is expected to reach the northwest Bay of Bengal, near the Odisha-West Bengal coasts, by the morning of October 24, according to a warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    The upper air cyclonic circulation that was present over the central Andaman Sea shifted to the northern Andaman Sea by early Sunday morning, where it has remained. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that, due to this system, a Low-Pressure Area will likely develop over the East-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining northern Andaman Sea within the next 24 hours.

    IMD has forecasted squally weather and moderate to rough sea conditions over the Andaman Sea until October 21. From October 22 to 24, squally weather with wind speeds between 35 to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, along with rough to very rough sea conditions, is expected in the Central Bay of Bengal. Furthermore, from October 24 to 25, squally winds of 45 to 55 km/h, with gusts reaching 55 km/h and rough to very rough seas, are anticipated over the northern Bay of Bengal.

    Fishermen are advised to refrain from venturing into the Andaman Sea until October 21, the Central Bay of Bengal from October 22 to 24, and the northern Bay of Bengal from October 24 to 25. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also recommended careful regulation of shipping, as well as offshore and onshore activities during this period.
     

