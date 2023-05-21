'Should take your autograph...': What US President Biden told PM Modi at G7 Summit tete-a-tete revealed

Both President Biden and PM Albanese quipped about their peculiar challenges to PM Modi. PM Albanese further recounted how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed PM Modi during the victory lap.

US President Joe Biden asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his autograph after discovering how he has been managing large crowds, reports said. On the margins of the G7 Summit, the US President came up to PM Modi and told that he's been facing a challenge with a deluge of requests from prominent citizens to attend the program of the India's prime minister.

During a discussion with PM Modi, President Biden said, "You are causing me a real problem. Next month, we are hosting dinner for you in Washington. Everyone on the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding. Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular."

"Mr Prime Minister, you have made a significant impact on everything, including what we are doing in QUAD. You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference," President Biden further said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also joined the conversation and said that there is a capacity of 20,000 for the community reception in Sydney but he is still not able to accommodate the requests he is getting.

To this, the US President told PM Modi, "I should take your autograph." Prime Minister Modi is in Japan to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

The prime minister is visiting the East Asian country at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida. Japan is hosting the G7 summit as the current chair of the powerful grouping.

On Monday, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum built in memory of those who died in a US atomic bomb attack on this Japanese city in 1945 at the end of World War II. PM Modi is on a visit to Japan to attend the annual summit of the G7 advanced economies in Hiroshima.