Covid update: Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising cases

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 across the globe, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with all state health ministers and Union territories on Friday, December 23, 2022

On Thursday, the Union Health Minister Mandaviya made a suo motu statement on the country's preparedness in the Rajya Sabha. Mandaviya said, "The government is constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between India and China, however, people travel through other routes." Additionally, the minister said that the priority is to ensure that no unknown variant of COVID-19 enters the country and also there is no impediment to travelling.

As the number of Covid cases in China and other countries rises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, chaired a review meeting and warned against complacency, urged strict vigilance, and directed ongoing surveillance measures, particularly at international airports, to be strengthened.

During a high-level Covid review meeting, PM Modi said, "Covid is not over," urging people to wear masks in crowded places.

India logged new 185 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,402. According to the latest update, the total number of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The present death toll stands at 5,30,681, with one fatality reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours.

Following the ministry website, active cases account for 0.01 per cent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure post-arrival Covid testing of 2 per cent of arriving passengers on each international flight at airports beginning December 24, 2022, to reduce the risk of a new variant of coronavirus entering the country.

