CM Yogi Adityanath's initiative brings joy to 25,000 couples across Uttar Pradesh

Launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017, the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme has emerged as a beacon of hope for underprivileged families in Uttar Pradesh. By providing financial assistance and organizing community weddings, the scheme has paved the way for social security and dignified marriages for more than four lakh daughters from weaker sections of society.

The scheme aims to support families with an annual income of less than Rs 2 lakh, ensuring they can fulfil marriage traditions without financial strain. In the year 2024-23, over 25,000 couples have already tied the knot under this initiative. With a budget allocation of Rs 600 crore for the year, the government is actively working to ensure widespread access and effective implementation of the scheme.

Under the program, Rs 51,000 is allocated for each couple. Out of this, Rs 35,000 is transferred directly to the bride's account, Rs 10,000 is used for purchasing essentials like clothing and jewellery, and Rs 6,000 is spent on event arrangements such as the wedding venue and other logistics. These weddings are conducted by the customs of different religions and communities, fostering an inclusive and harmonious environment.

Marriages are organized across religious lines, embracing Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, and others. The ceremonies are conducted in line with the traditions and customs of each community, emphasizing cultural diversity and social unity.

Local authorities, including Nagar Panchayats, Nagar Palikas, and Area Panchayats, are responsible for identifying eligible beneficiaries in their districts, ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it the most.

The number of beneficiaries under this scheme has consistently increased over the years. In the financial year 2020–21, 22,780 couples benefitted, while by 2023–24, the number had surged to over 1,04,940.

This year, more than half of the allocated budget has already been utilized, with key districts like Gorakhpur, Rampur, and Bijnor seeing the highest number of beneficiaries. Notably, Bijnor alone accounted for 1,974 marriages, followed by 1,678 in Gorakhpur and 1,653 in Rampur.

The scheme is more than just a financial aid program. It symbolizes the state government's commitment to social equality, collectivism, and cultural harmony. It has relieved countless families of the burden of marriage expenses while giving daughters a respectable start to their married lives.

Changes have been made from time to time in the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme so that it can become more effective. Earlier, 10 couples were married in each program, but now it has been reduced to 5 couples. This change has been made keeping in mind the better management of marriage ceremonies and the personal needs of the beneficiaries.

Apart from this, the government is also running special awareness programs to inform newly married couples about their rights and eligibility to schemes after marriage.

The Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme not only helps financially weak families, but it is also a celebration of social equality and cultural diversity in society. This scheme allows daughters to start a respectable life and frees their parents from the worry of financial constraints.

Further modifications, such as reducing the number of couples per ceremony from 10 to 5, have been introduced to enhance management and cater to the specific needs of beneficiaries. Awareness programs are also being conducted to educate newlyweds about their rights and other government initiatives available to them.

The Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme exemplifies the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. It underscores the Yogi government's dedication to fostering social welfare, economic upliftment, and unity among diverse communities. By combining financial relief with a celebration of equality, the scheme has set a benchmark for social development programs across the nation.

