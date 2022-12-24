Christmas 2022: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for December 24, 25; check details

Christmas 2022: The Delhi Traffic Police have identified certain areas of the city that are likely to see heavy traffic. Including Gok Dak Khana, Rajpura Road, Sansad Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Lodhi Road, Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Aurobindo Marg, and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory amid the national capital's Christmas celebrations. Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across Delhi, as areas around the city's famous churches, including Sacred Heart Cathedral and Nirmal Hriday Church, are likely to see heavy footfalls.

Large crowds of devotees are expected to visit the city's prominent churches from Friday, December 24 (Christmas Eve), until December 25 (Christmas Day).

The Delhi Traffic Police have identified certain areas of the city that are likely to see heavy traffic. Including Gok Dak Khana, Rajpura Road, Sansad Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Lodhi Road, Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Aurobindo Marg, and Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

Also, heavy traffic can be seen on Patel Chowk, DBG Road, Church Road, Church Mission Road, Ring Road, Near Majnu ka Tila, Lothian Road, Burari Road, and Butler Road.

Know traffic diversions

1) Starting from R/A RML moving towards Gol Dak Khana

2) Starting from Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T point moving towards Gol Dak Khana

3) Starting from Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road, moving towards Gol Dak Khana

4) Starting from Outer circle Connaught Place moving towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

know parking spots

According to the advisory, there will be single-lane vehicles parking

1) Pandit Pant Marg

2) Dr Bishamber Das Marg

3) North Avenue Road

4) Talkatora Road

5) Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road

6) Church Road

