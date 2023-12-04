Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chennai resident's Cyclone Michaung ordeal: Flooded streets, missed flight and elevator rescue (WATCH)

    From flooded streets impeding Uber services to a missed flight, and finally, a harrowing experience stuck in a darkened elevator, the firsthand account paints a vivid picture of the chaos that unfolded in Chennai amid Cyclone Michaung chaos.

    Chennai woke up to a morning of mayhem as Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc, leaving residents grappling with a series of unforeseen challenges. In a twist of fate, a Chennai resident took to social media to recount the incredible challenges faced during a morning disrupted by Cyclone Michaung. From flooded streets impeding Uber services to a missed flight, and finally, a harrowing experience stuck in a darkened elevator, the account paints a vivid picture of the chaos that unfolded in the city.

    Monday morning began with the ominous presence of Cyclone Michaung, unleashing heavy rainfall that transformed Chennai's streets into waterlogged obstacles. Chennai resident, Suryanarayan Ganesh, discovered that Uber services couldn't navigate the flooded roads, leaving him stranded and grappling with the first hurdle of the day.

    Also read: Explained: Why Chennai is facing floods despite 3319 km of storm water drains

    As the city struggled to cope with the effects of the cyclone, transportation networks, including the airport, experienced disruptions. Ganesh's plans to fly to Mumbai were thwarted as flights faced delays and cancellations. The missed flight added another layer of frustration to an already tumultuous day.

    Returning home from the chaotic morning, Ganesh faced yet another obstacle – a power cut in the apartment complex. The outage left the building in darkness, amplifying the sense of disarray. The situation escalated when, upon returning home, the individual found themselves trapped in an elevator for an agonizing half-hour due to the power cut.

    In a remarkable turn of events, the building's society members rallied together to organize a rescue operation. Despite the challenges posed by the power cut, their collective efforts ensured a swift and safe retrieval of Ganesh trapped in the elevator. The episode highlighted the resilience and unity that can emerge in times of crisis.

    Also read: Chennai floods: Viral videos capture cars floating, crocodile on road & more amid Cyclone Michaung (WATCH)

    The firsthand account of a Chennai resident navigating the challenges brought about by Cyclone Michaung paints a vivid picture of a city grappling with nature's fury. From impassable streets and missed flights to the unnerving experience of being stuck in a powerless elevator, the day's events unfolded like a script from a disaster movie. The shared experience on social media not only shed light on the immediate impacts of the cyclone but also highlighted the strength of community bonds in overcoming adversity. As the city copes with the aftermath of the storm, it serves as a testament to the resilience of individuals and communities in the face of nature's fury.

