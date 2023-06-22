Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Certificate forgery case: Accused K Vidya sent to judicial custody till July 6

    The accused in Maharaja's college certificate case K Vidya was remanded to judicial custody till July 6 on Thursday (June 22). Earlier today, K Vidya told the media that she would legally face allegations against her. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 22, 2023, 5:24 PM IST

    Palakkad: Former SFI leader and accused in certificate forgery case K Vidya was remanded to judicial custody till July 6 on Thursday. The Munsiff Magistrate Court, Mannarkkad granted permission to police to keep Vidya in custody for two days. The court will consider her bail plea on June 24.

    Earlier today, K Vidya told the media following her arrest on Wednesday night that she would legally face allegations against her. 

    The police located her at Meppayyur in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening (June 21) after 15 days of filing a case against her as Vidya was absconding. 

     The cops have received criticism for taking so long to make the arrest. On her way home from her friend's house in Kozhikode, Vidya reportedly ran into the police.

    Based on complaints made by the principals of Karinthalam Arts and Science College in Neeleswaram near Kasaragod and Attappady Government College in Palakkad, Vidya has been charged under non-bailable sections for allegedly attending a job interview for a guest lecturer position using forged documents. Ernakulam Central police have also filed a case against her based on a complaint filed by Maharaja's College.

    The development comes at a time when the police and the home department, which is run by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have come under fire for the delay in her arrest. The main accusation that gained attention was that the government had been attempting to protect her because she was a former member of SFI, a student organisation affiliated with the CPM, the current ruling party.

    The accused has been charged under IPC Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (committing forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine).

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2023, 5:26 PM IST
