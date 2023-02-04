Centre clears Collegium's recommendation; appoints 5 new judges to Supreme Court

Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka had expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing recommendations for the transfer of high court judges, calling it a "very serious issue", and warned that any delay in this matter may result in both administrative and judicial actions which might be "very uncomfortable".

Five judges were on Saturday (February 4) appointed to the Supreme Court with the Centre clearing the names recommended by the Collegium on December 13, 2022.

In a tweet, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

Once these judges take oath next week, the strength of the top court will go up to 32. Presently, the top court is functioning with 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka had expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing recommendations for the transfer of high court judges, calling it a "very serious issue", and warned that any delay in this matter may result in both administrative and judicial actions which might be "very uncomfortable".

Attorney General R Venkataramani said the warrant for appointment of five judges is expected to be issued in two days.

