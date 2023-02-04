Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre clears Collegium's recommendation; appoints 5 new judges to Supreme Court

    Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka had expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing recommendations for the transfer of high court judges, calling it a "very serious issue", and warned that any delay in this matter may result in both administrative and judicial actions which might be "very uncomfortable".

    Centre clears Collegium's recommendation; appoints 5 new judges to Supreme Court AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 8:25 PM IST

    Five judges were on Saturday (February 4) appointed to the Supreme Court with the Centre clearing the names recommended by the Collegium on December 13, 2022.

    In a tweet, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court; Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court; Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court as apex court judges.

    Also read: Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man'

    Once these judges take oath next week, the strength of the top court will go up to 32. Presently, the top court is functioning with 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

    Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium.

    Also read: Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

    Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka had expressed displeasure over the delay in clearing recommendations for the transfer of high court judges, calling it a "very serious issue", and warned that any delay in this matter may result in both administrative and judicial actions which might be "very uncomfortable".

    Attorney General R Venkataramani said the warrant for appointment of five judges is expected to be issued in two days.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 4, 2023, 8:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anti encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man' AJR

    Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man'

    Army tweaks Agniveers recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of 7 accused; check details AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of 7 accused; check details

    Artificial Tears case: Tamil Nadu-based firm told to suspend making eye-drop

    'Artificial Tears' case: Tamil Nadu-based firm told to suspend making eye-drops

    Recent Stories

    Anti encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man' AJR

    Anti-encroachment drive intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir; LG assures 'no harm to common man'

    Army tweaks Agniveers recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Army tweaks Agniveer recruitment process, first online exam then physical test from next term

    Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation AJR

    Delhi liquor policy case: After BJP, Congress seeks CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India against Australia?-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India?

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of 7 accused; check details AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of 7 accused; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon