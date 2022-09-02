Caught on camera: AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur slapped by husband in Punjab, clip goes viral

Even though both the MLA and her husband have not commented yet on the viral video, the Punjab Women Commission Manisha Gulati told the media that the commission would take a suo moto notice.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Baljinder Kaur was allegedly slapped by her husband, who is also a leader of the ruling party, after an altercation. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera near the couple's home in Talwandi Sabo. In the video, Sukhraj Singh and Kaur's argument could be heard. The footage revealed that Singh suddenly stands up and hits Kaur in a fit of rage. In response, some bystanders try to push Singh away.

The video of the incident that reportedly took place on July 10 has been doing rounds on social media platforms since Thursday. According to PTI, the Punjab MLA has not lodged any complaints against her spouse.

Manisha Gulati, the chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission, has said that she has viewed the video and would take suo motu notice of the occurrence. “If an educated person who happens to be an elected legislator undergoes this domestic violence, imagine what must hundreds of women who are not powerful enough to speak up," Gulati said.

The AAP MLA neither filed a complaint in this regard nor has she come forward to speak about the alleged incident.

Kaur and Singh, the AAP’s youth wing convener for Majha region got married in February 2019. Baljinder Kaur did her M Phil from Punjab University, Patiala in 2009.

She worked as a professor of English at Mata Gujri College at Fatehgarh Sahib before debuting in politics. She joined AAP and won her first election in Punjab in 2017. The video has provoked disgust and condemnation.

