Caught on cam: MP man, chatting with friends, dies of sudden heart attack; chilling video goes viral (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man died after he suddenly collapsed while talking to his friends in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man died after he suddenly collapsed while talking to his friends in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The CCTV footage of the chilling incident has gone viral on social media. The deceased was identified as Prakash Singh Baghel, a resident of Bajrang Nagar in Rewa.

Doctors confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest. His friends told that Prakash was a health-conscious man and would work out daily.

The viral clip shows Prakash sitting on a chair with his four friends at a store dealing with gym protein located at Sirmaur intersection. They were having a casual conversation, laughing, and spending some quality time. Suddenly, Prakash felt restless and fell from the chair, collapsing to the floor.

Shocked, his friends tried to pick him up and sprinkle water on his face. But there was no response from him.

Prakash's friends rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced him 'brought dead' and reasoned cardiac arrest for his death.

Also read: SHOCKING! Agra teacher gets scam call about daughter caught in sex racket, dies of heart attack (WATCH)

Latest Videos