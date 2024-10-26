Caught on cam: MP man, chatting with friends, dies of sudden heart attack; chilling video goes viral (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man died after he suddenly collapsed while talking to his friends in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

Caught on cam: MP man, chatting with friends, dies of sudden heart attack; chilling video goes viral (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 8:00 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old man died after he suddenly collapsed while talking to his friends in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. The CCTV footage of the chilling incident has gone viral on social media. The deceased was identified as Prakash Singh Baghel, a resident of Bajrang Nagar in Rewa.

Doctors confirmed that he suffered a cardiac arrest. His friends told that Prakash was a health-conscious man and would work out daily.

The viral clip shows Prakash sitting on a chair with his four friends at a store dealing with gym protein located at Sirmaur intersection. They were having a casual conversation, laughing, and spending some quality time. Suddenly, Prakash felt restless and fell from the chair, collapsing to the floor.

Shocked, his friends tried to pick him up and sprinkle water on his face. But there was no response from him.

Prakash's friends rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced him 'brought dead' and reasoned cardiac arrest for his death.

Also read: SHOCKING! Agra teacher gets scam call about daughter caught in sex racket, dies of heart attack (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Kerala; Yellow alert in 8 districts on October 26 2024 anr

IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Kerala; Yellow alert in 8 districts

Can facing fear feal good? The Science behind chills and thrills at haunted houses & horror films shk

Can facing fear feal good? The Science behind chills and thrills at haunted houses & horror films

India Canada diplomatic row: Ottawa declines NIA's request for Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's death certificate snt

India-Canada diplomatic row: Ottawa declines NIA's request for Khalistani terrorist Nijjar's death certificate

Deepotsav 2024: Yogi govt to showcase musical, eco-friendly fireworks visible from 5 km away dmn

Deepotsav 2024: Yogi govt to showcase musical, eco-friendly fireworks visible from 5 km away

Mahakumbh 2025: Reconstruction of Alopshankari Temple speeds ahead under Yogi government AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Reconstruction of Alopshankari Temple speeds ahead under Yogi government

Recent Stories

Raveena Tandon net worth: Know about her assets, income and more NTI

Raveena Tandon net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Kerala; Yellow alert in 8 districts on October 26 2024 anr

IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Kerala; Yellow alert in 8 districts

Can facing fear feal good? The Science behind chills and thrills at haunted houses & horror films shk

Can facing fear feal good? The Science behind chills and thrills at haunted houses & horror films

AI Death Calculator: UK hospitals to test ECG tech that will tell patients when they're going to die shk

AI Death Calculator: UK hospitals to test ECG tech that will tell patients when they're going to die

Check your daily horoscope: October 26, 2024 Health of Aquarius may be affected, good day for Libra and more gcw

Check your daily horoscope: October 26, 2024 - Health of Aquarius may be affected, good day for Libra and more

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon