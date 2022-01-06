  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BSF prohibits public at Wagah border 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony amid COVID surge

    Before this, the BSF has stopped the public viewing of flag-lowering ceremonies for over 20 months. The ban imposed on March 7, 2020, was lifted in November last year.
     

    BSF prohibits public at Wagah border Beating the Retreat ceremony amid COVID surge gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Amritsar, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 3:02 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In the wake of rising cases of COVID-19’s new variant, the Border Security Force has again banned the public witness of the “Beating the Retreat” ceremony at Joint Check Post Attari-Wagah along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab with immediate effect. Before this, the BSF has stopped the public viewing of flag-lowering traditions for over 20 months. The ban imposed on March 7, 2020, was lifted in November last year.

    In 2016, the public was also denied entry at JCP Attari due to increased tension between two countries in the wake of a surgical strike launched against terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir and inflicted significant casualties.  

    The development comes after the civil administration issued the latest guidelines regarding the management of the COVID-19 situation. The hierarchies in the paramilitary force reviewed the case and decided to hold the public viewing of the “Beating the Retreat” at the border. 

    The Beating the Retreat ceremony at this border is being conducted jointly by India’s BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers every day since 1959. The troops of two border guarding forces perform rapid dance-like manoeuvre, military parade and raising legs as high as possible that signifies rivalry, brotherhood and cooperation between two neighbouring nations. 

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Bhagwat Mann likely to become AAP's chief ministerial face, say sources

    Attari-Wagah is the centre point that connects Amritsar on the Indian side while Lahore on the Pakistan side. In 2014, 60 people were killed, and over 100 were injured in a suicide attack on the Pakistan side of the outpost.   In the last 24 hours, India has reported 90,928 new cases, taking the total cases at 3,51,09,286.  While 325 deaths have been registered across the country in the previous 24 hours, the total reported death count stands at 4,82,876.

    Also Read | Punjab Health Minister says political rallies with huge gatherings should be banned, CM to take decision soon

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 3:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi security lapse: Lack of security to PM criminal negligence, says former UP DGP-ycb

    PM Modi security lapse: Lack of security to PM criminal negligence, says former UP DGP

    Fact check PM convoy being stranded for 20 minutes is unprecedented gcw

    Fact-check: PM's convoy being stranded for 20 minutes is unprecedented

    PM Modi security lapse: HD Deve Gowda terms it unfortunate; timeline of past breaches involving Indian PMs-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: HD Deve Gowda terms it ‘unfortunate’; timeline of past breaches involving Indian PMs

    Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam - ADT

    'Bulli Bai' app case: Delhi Police arrest main conspirator from Assam

    PM Modi security lapse: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern, to meet PM shortly-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern, to meet PM shortly

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi security lapse: Lack of security to PM criminal negligence, says former UP DGP-ycb

    PM Modi security lapse: Lack of security to PM criminal negligence, says former UP DGP

    BMW takes one notch up You can change car colour with touch of button Watch clip gcw

    BMW takes one notch up! You can change car colour with touch of button; Watch clip

    Fact check PM convoy being stranded for 20 minutes is unprecedented gcw

    Fact-check: PM's convoy being stranded for 20 minutes is unprecedented

    Aryan Khan drugs case Arbaaz Merchant misses his closest friend may file plea to request meeting Aryan drb

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Arbaaz Merchant misses his ‘closest friend’; may file plea to request meeting Aryan

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Rain delays start of Day 4; forecast of scattered thunderstorms-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Rain delays start of Day 4; forecast of scattered thunderstorms

    Recent Videos

    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan needs more time to learn and adapt to the new philosophy - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Navy captain Amy Bauernschmidt becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 49): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Bengaluru FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon