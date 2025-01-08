India says 'will provide support for rehabilitation of Afghan refugees' on Taliban's request

In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees.

BREAKING: India says 'will provide support for rehabilitation of Afghan refugees' on Taliban's request shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 7:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 7:34 PM IST

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday held a meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai. The two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments.

Misri underlined India’s historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries. In this context, he conveyed India’s readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people.

The two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes. The Afghan Minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan. In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme.

In response to the request from the Afghan side, India said it will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees.

It may be recalled that in response to the needs of the Afghan people, India decided to extend humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. India has so far dispatched several shipments consisting of 50,000 MTs of wheat, 300 tons of medicines, 27 tons of earthquake relief aid, 40,000 litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of COVID Vaccine, 11,000 units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme, 500 units of winter clothing and 1.2 tons of stationery kits, etc

The two sides also discussed strengthening of sports (cricket) cooperation, which is highly valued by the young generation of Afghanistan. It was also agreed to promote the use of Chabahar port for supporting trade and commercial activities, including for the purpose of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, the press release stated.

Foreign Secretary underlined India’s historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries. In this context, he conveyed India’s readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people.

The two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes. The Afghan Minister appreciated and thanked the Indian leadership for continuing to engage and support the people of Afghanistan. In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme.

Also read: 'Ridiculous, unnecessary': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at Ramesh Bidhuri over sexist 'cheeks' remark (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Ridiculous, unnecessary': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at Ramesh Bidhuri over sexist 'cheeks' remark (WATCH) shk

'Ridiculous, unnecessary': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at Ramesh Bidhuri over sexist 'cheeks' remark (WATCH)

Air India Express flight leaves luggage behind in Kuwait, many passengers left shocked at Chennai airport dmn

Air India Express flight leaves luggage behind in Kuwait, many passengers left shocked at Chennai airport

'deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case shk

'Deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case

Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Police outwit drug traffickers in dramatic late-night hase, seize 28 kg of ganja in Maharashtra dmn

Police outwit drug traffickers in dramatic late-night chase, seize 28 kg of ganja in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Crypto Mining Stocks Hit Hard By Bitcoin Plunge, But Retail Refuses To Buckle

Crypto Mining Stocks Hit Hard By Bitcoin Plunge, But Retail Refuses To Buckle

Exxon Mobil Stock Slips Pre-Market After Flagging Expected Dip In Q4 Earnings: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Exxon Mobil Stock Slips Pre-Market After Flagging Expected Dip In Q4 Earnings: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Date, venue, fixtures, format and live streaming - check out all details here hrd

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Date, venue, fixtures, format and live streaming - check out all details here

"Girl, you're not governor of Canada": Elon Musk belittles Justin Trudeau for rejecting Trump's US merger idea dmn

"Girl, you're not governor of Canada": Elon Musk belittles Justin Trudeau for rejecting Trump's US merger idea

AMD Stock Tumbles On Analyst’s Double Downgrade Flagging AI GPU Weakness: Retail Sentiment Holds Strong

AMD Stock Tumbles On Analyst’s Double Downgrade Flagging AI GPU Weakness: Retail Sentiment Holds Strong

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon