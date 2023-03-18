Brahmapuram waste plant fire: NGT slaps Rs 100 crore fine on Kochi Municipal Corporation

It is reportedly said that the Kochi Municipal Corporation had neglected their duties for a long time, leading to this incident, and ordered them to pay compensation for remediation measures and to address the public health issues of the victims.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped Rs 100 crore fine on the Kochi Municipal Corporation in compensation for their alleged negligence in their duties, which resulted in a fire at Brahmapuram, a waste dump site in Kochi.

According to reports, people living around the dump site area suffered from severe breathing problems and other health issues as the smoke engulfed all surrounding areas. Health advisory to the general public on March 4, 2023 revealed that people were asked to wear masks and stay indoors.

Also read: 30 international passengers erroneously dropped at domestic arrivals gate at Bengaluru airport

In addition, as many as 120 oxygen beds were set up, 30 fire tenders, 45 excavators, 14 high-capacity water pumps, and four helicopters along with 350 firemen and 150 supporting staff were engaged in mitigation efforts at the site.

The NGT based its decision on a media report which stated that on March 2, 2023, a fire occurred at the waste dump site in Kochi, causing severe air pollution and a public health crisis.

It is reportedly said that the Kochi Municipal Corporation had neglected their duties for a long time, leading to this incident, and ordered them to pay compensation for remediation measures and to address the public health issues of the victims.

Also read: 'Not needed in new India': CM Himanta Sarma opts to shut Madrasas in Assam

The NGT also noted that good governance in waste management had been neglected for a long time, which poses a threat to the rule of law, and called for an inquiry to determine culpability in the larger public interest.

The NGT urged the State officials to uphold the Constitution and the requirements of environmental law after criticizing them for their attitude of complete neglect.