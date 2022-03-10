Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bishenpur, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will Govindas Konthoujam Singh upset Congress again?

    Bishenpur Assembly constituency in Manipur will be interesting to watch on poll day as the former Congress chief of Manipur who registered a big win last election is a BJP candidate now. Govindas Konthoujam Singh in 2017 as a Congress candidate had won over his rival in BJP with a victory margin of 5,278 votes. Upset over differences in the party, he quit and joined BJP last year.

    Bishenpur Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm
    Once a Congress party's voice, Govindas Konthoujam Singh is now causing more worry for the grand old party as he did not just quit and join BJP but is also contesting from the same Bishenpur Assembly segment for the saffron party. In 2017, he got a vote share of 53.48 per cent and now is challenging Congress candidate Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh in 2022 for the same segment. It will be interesting to see how he will perform as a BJP candidate this time.

    Candidates in fray:

    In 2017, there were 7 candidates but in 2022, only 3 candidates are in the fray, hence splitting of votes is ruled out. Konthoujam Govindas Singh - Bharatiya Janata Party, Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh - Indian National Congress and Oinam Nabakishore Singh - Janata Dal are the candidates who are pitted against each other.

    Election issues in 2022:

    BJP president JP Nadda has announced an increase in monthly pension to Rs 1000. Financial assistance to farmers, free of cost accidental insurance to all fishermen up to Rs 5 lakh, scholarship to school children belonging to small and landless farmers and others, Congress continued with its 33 per cent reservation to women, 4 lakh jobs to youth, drinking water, connectivity, safeguarding of boundaries of Manipur during the poll campaign.

    What do Exit Polls say?

    The surveys by various firms and TV channels had predicted a clear edge for the BJP government. ABP Majha-C Voter had predicted 23 to 27 seats for BJP, 12 to 16 seats for Congress and 15 to 27 for others. India News had predicted 23 to 28 seats to BJP, 10 to 14 seats for Congress and 19 to 26 seats to others.

    Vote share by candidates in 2017:

    Out of 30,375 total votes in 2017, Congress candidate polled 14,150 and registered a big win over rival BJP. The victory margin was 5,278 with vote share of 53.48 per cent. BJP candidate Konthoujam Krishna Kumar Singh polled 8,872 and got a vote share of 33.53 per cent.

    Manipur Election 2022:

    90.28 per cent voter turnout was reported on February 28 and the counting will be held on March 10 for the Bishenpur seat.
     

