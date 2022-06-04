Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Biological E's Corbevax gets DCGI nod as Covid booster dose

    In April, Corbevax received approval from the drug controller for emergency use in children aged 5 to 12.

    Biological E's Corbevax gets DCGI nod as Covid booster dose - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 5:31 PM IST

    Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Biological E, on Saturday, announced that its Covid vaccine Corbevax had received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India for booster doses to individuals aged 18 years. Corbevax is the first such vaccine in India to be approved as a heterologous Covid booster, following the company. 

    BE's Corbevax booster shot can be administered six months after the first two primary doses of Covaxin or Covishield.

    Corbevax received approval from the drug controller in April for emergency use in children aged 5 to 12. The support followed a recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee based on reviewing the vaccine's interim safety and immunogenicity data for this age group. This approval came just a month after the vaccine was approved for children aged 12 to 15.

    Last month, the pharmaceutical company lowered the price of its Covid vaccine from Rs 840 to Rs 250 per dose, inclusive of GST for private COVID vaccination centres. The price for the end-user was set at Rs 400 per dose, including taxes and administrative fees.

    The move came weeks after Biological E received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children aged 5 to 12. The previous private market price for the vaccine, including taxes and vaccine administration fees, was Rs 990 per dose.

    The company, in its statement, stated that its vaccine is also available in a single-dose vial, making vaccine administration more convenient. The company added that it eliminates vaccine waste, which is a significant benefit for private hospitals.

    Biological E received approval in December of last year to conduct phase three clinical trials of the Corbevax booster dose. It was the second company, after Bharat Biotech, to conduct clinical trials for a booster dose.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 5:31 PM IST
