Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat Govt over 11 convicts release

A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath said that the court would investigate 'whether there was an application of mind in this case while granting remission.'

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Gujarat government on Thursday regarding its decision to grant remission to 11 convicts who kidnapped and gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. As per the Supreme Court, the case will be heard in two weeks.

Three Public Interest Litigations have been filed in the Supreme Court by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Politburo Member Subhashini Ali, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and one other petitioner against the Gujarat government's release of the convicts on Independence Day.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath stated that the court would investigate 'whether there was an application of mind in this case while granting remission.'

The convicts were released under an outdated remission policy after serving more than 15 years in prison.

Massive controversy erupted over the remission and subsequent release of 11 convicts from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, 2022. The Gujarat government's decision sparked a debate about whether relief should be granted in such heinous cases.

The convicts were greeted with sweets, hugs, and garlands by groups linked with the ruling BJP. According to a BJP MLA, the men were Brahmins with "good sanskar" (culture).

Bilkis Bano stated days after the convicts' release that it had "shaken" her faith in the justice system and left her "shocked" and "numb." The family has been too distraught to take any legal action.

Also Read: Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it

Also Read: Some convicts in Bilkis Bano case are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

Also Read: We are surprised, says Bilkis Bano's husband after 11 convicts get released