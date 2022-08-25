Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat Govt over 11 convicts release

    A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath said that the court would investigate 'whether there was an application of mind in this case while granting remission.'
     

    Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat Govt over 11 convicts release - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    The Supreme Court issued notices to the Gujarat government on Thursday regarding its decision to grant remission to 11 convicts who kidnapped and gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. As per the Supreme Court, the case will be heard in two weeks. 

    Three Public Interest Litigations have been filed in the Supreme Court by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Politburo Member Subhashini Ali, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and one other petitioner against the Gujarat government's release of the convicts on Independence Day.

    A bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath stated that the court would investigate 'whether there was an application of mind in this case while granting remission.'

    The convicts were released under an outdated remission policy after serving more than 15 years in prison. 

    Massive controversy erupted over the remission and subsequent release of 11 convicts from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, 2022. The Gujarat government's decision sparked a debate about whether relief should be granted in such heinous cases.

    The convicts were greeted with sweets, hugs, and garlands by groups linked with the ruling BJP. According to a BJP MLA, the men were Brahmins with "good sanskar" (culture).

    Bilkis Bano stated days after the convicts' release that it had "shaken" her faith in the justice system and left her "shocked" and "numb." The family has been too distraught to take any legal action.

    Also Read: Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court to hear plea against convicts' release, CJI to consider listing it

    Also Read: Some convicts in Bilkis Bano case are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

    Also Read: We are surprised, says Bilkis Bano's husband after 11 convicts get released

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court agrees to review its PMLA verdict; issues notice to Centre AJR

    Supreme Court agrees to review its PMLA verdict; issues notice to Centre

    Supreme Court on Pegasus Government did not cooperate no conclusive evidence gcw

    Supreme Court on Pegasus: Government did not cooperate, no conclusive evidence

    PM Modi security breach: Supreme Court says Punjab Police failed

    PM Modi security breach: Supreme Court says Punjab Police failed

    AAP in a huddle at Arvind Kejriwal's residence amid poaching claim

    54 of 62 AAP MLAs join huddle at Arvind Kejriwal's residence

    Assam government to shut 34 schools after all students fail in tenth grade - adt

    Assam government to shut 34 schools after all students fail in tenth grade

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan: John Abraham's first look is shared by his co-star Shah Rukh Khan RBA

    Pathaan: John Abraham's first look is shared by his co-star Shah Rukh Khan

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda's FEE will 'blow your mind'; actor becomes highest-paid star in South RBA

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's FEE will 'blow your mind'; actor becomes highest-paid star in South

    Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced Here s what you can expect from launch gcw

    Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced; Here's what you can expect from launch

    Supreme Court agrees to review its PMLA verdict; issues notice to Centre AJR

    Supreme Court agrees to review its PMLA verdict; issues notice to Centre

    CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check - adt

    CS Professional Result 2022 announced; know toppers, website to check

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon