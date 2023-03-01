Mega Impact: Bihar govt orders probe into assault on Galwan Valley hero's father over memorial

Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani said: "We have received information regarding sending Galwan Valley martyr late Jai Kishore Singh's father to jail and his manhandling. The government has taken serious note of it. A probe team will be formed to investigate the matter."

The Bihar government has ordered the setting up of a committee to probe the matter of the alleged manhandling of Galwan Valley braveheart Jai Kishore Singh's father by the Jandaha police station SHO in Vaishali district.

Following anguish and outrage over the treatment meted out to the braveheart's father, which Asianet Newsable extensively covered before the national media picked up the story, Bihar Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani said: "We have received information regarding sending Galwan Valley martyr late Jai Kishore Singh's father to jail and manhandling to him. The government has taken serious note of it. A probe team will be formed to investigate the matter, and speedy action will be taken.”

The Bihar Police Headquarters has also taken serious note of it and formed two teams in this regard.

"Bihar Director General of Police has taken the matter seriously and ordered to form a special CID team to dig into the facts. The team will take into account all angles. If any police officer or personnel is found to be guilty disciplinary action will be against him/her," the Chief Secretary said.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders created a ruckus in the state assembly and staged a walkout to protest the alleged police misbehaviour with family members in Chakfateh village of Jandaha block.

The opposition MLAs staged a demonstration in front of the premises before the commencement of Assembly proceedings condemning the arrest of Rajkapoor Singh, father of Galwan martyr. In the House, Leader of Opposition Vijay Sinha alleged that the denigration of armed forces ever since Mahagathbandhan assumed power in Bihar was deliberate and not coincidental (prayog hai, sanyog nahin).

Tejashawi Yadav, who is an MLA from the nearby constituency Raghopur, said: "He belonged to a village that is not far from the assembly seat (Raghopur) I represent." He said the demand of the deceased jawan's father that a memorial is constructed in the memory of the martyr would be considered in accordance with the law.

Earlier today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar received a call from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who expressed his displeasure about the manner in which a braveheart's father had been treated by police personnel.

Nitish is believed to have told Rajnath, "Don't worry, action will be taken; I came to know about this issue yesterday. I have told the officers to look into the matter. The investigation is going on."

