    Bengaluru Kambala: Invitation to accused MP Brij Bhushan Singh sparks outrage on Social media

    Controversy looms over the Bengaluru Kambala event as MP Brij Bhushan Singh's invite sparks outrage due to sexual harassment allegations. Accused by wrestlers, Singh faces FIRs and protests, yet received an invite. Social media erupted in criticism, questioning ethics and support for accused individuals. The event's decision raises ethical concerns amid public uproar.

    Bengaluru Kambala: Invitation to accused MP Brij Bhushan Singh sparks outrage on Social media
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 21, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    The upcoming Kambala event slated for November 25 and 26 at Bengaluru's Palace Grounds has sparked controversy amid uproar over the invitation extended to MP Brij Bhushan Singh. The decision to include Singh in the Bengaluru Kambala Sunday Sabha program has faced significant opposition owing to allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by wrestlers in the past.

    Singh, the former head of the Federation of Indian Wrestlers, has been accused by women wrestlers who came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against him. Their widespread protest garnered national attention and raised questions regarding the government's silence on the issue. Furthermore, the police's action in dispersing the protesting wrestlers was heavily criticized, with many demanding Singh's arrest in connection with the alleged sexual misconduct.

    Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Shetty to attend Bengaluru Kambala at Palace grounds

    The Delhi Police registered two FIRs and received ten complaints accusing Brij Bhushan Singh of sexual harassment, citing instances where he purportedly touched the wrestlers inappropriately, rubbed their backs, and allegedly stalked them. Charges have been filed under IPC Sections 354A, 354D, and 506, with a charge sheet already submitted.

    Will Bengaluru's Kambala set new record with longest Kambala track? Check details

    Despite the controversy, he was extended an invitation to the event by an organization representing the Siddi community, with Puttur MLA Ashok Rai, the event organizer, confirming the invitations extended to various community leaders, including Singh.

    The move to invite Singh has been met with criticism and backlash on social media platforms, as netizens express outrage over his inclusion in the event given the serious allegations against him. This decision has sparked debate and raised questions about the event's ethical stance and support for individuals facing such allegations.

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
    Scam alert! Uber customer care number in Google search leads to man losing Rs 5 lakh; here's how

    Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi taunts 'jaadugar' Gehlot over 'Red diary' of corruption

    Kerala: 20 people suffer food poisoning from Kayamkulam hotel

    Maharashtra: Security forces erect ballistic-proof outpost in Maoist terrain within 24 hours

    Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR-94 results tomorrow; Here's how to check winning ticket, prize money and more

    Scam alert! Uber customer care number in Google search leads to man losing Rs 5 lakh; here's how

    Revealed: Kylian Mbappe's 2 key demands from Real Madrid, PSG or any other club that attempts to sign him

    Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi taunts 'jaadugar' Gehlot over 'Red diary' of corruption

    IFFI 2023 in Goa: Vijay Sethupathi attends festival and talks about his film 'Gandhi Talks'

    Urfi Javed declines photos in surprising casual look; says "Kitni gandi lag ..."

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

