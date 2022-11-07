Bengaluru court directs Twitter to temporarily block Congress official, Bharat Jodo Yatra accounts

The Bengaluru court asked Twitter to temporarily block Congress party account and its Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign account for allegedly violating copyright norms. It gave the order based on a complaint filed by MRT Music, which had accused the Congress of using songs from KGF 2 in one of the videos of the Bharat Jodo Yatra featuring Rahul Gandhi.

A Bengaluru court on Monday directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2.

The court action was prompted by a complaint made by Bengaluru-based music company MRT Music against the Congress for allegedly copying songs from the super-hit movie KGF 2 in one of the Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rahul Gandhi-starring videos. The music firm claimed in its case that it spent a significant amount of money to get the Hindi song rights for KGF 2.

In the order, the court instructed Twitter to suspend the Twitter accounts for the Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as remove three links from the two handles. Three members of the Congress — Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate — were also the targets of a copyright infringement lawsuit brought by MRT Music.

In an FIR filed with the police in Bengaluru's Yashwanthpur, the music label said Congress politician Jairam Ramesh tweeted two yatra videos that featured well-known songs from KGF-2 without authorization, according to news agency PTI.

