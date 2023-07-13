Bengaluru conman who cheated over 10 women arrested; he was inspired by Kannada movie

Bengaluru conman deceives and marries over 10 women, inspired by a movie. Investigation underway to uncover his actions as he absconds with their money and jewelry. Victims urged to exercise caution on matrimonial apps.

A conman based in Bengaluru, who deceived and married over 10 women, has been apprehended by the police. Currently, an investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of his actions. It has come to light that he was inspired by the popular Kannada movie 'Director's Special' to deceive and marry these women. His modus operandi involved weaving a web of lies, living with the women, and fathering children before ultimately absconding with their money and jewellery.

The accused, Mahesh (35), managed to marry over 10 women over a span of 9 years. The majority of his victims were independent women with respectable positions in society. Out of fear or a sense of courtesy, these women refrained from reporting the incidents to the authorities.



During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Mahesh would present himself as an orphan and bring a fictional family for each marriage. He would enlist individuals to pose as his family members, constantly changing them with each new marriage.

Over time, Mahesh transformed this deceitful behaviour into a lucrative business, earning a minimum of 20 lakhs annually. However, he would spend his ill-gotten gains frivolously, never investing in any assets or properties.

DCP Muthuraj, the officer in charge of law and order in Mysore, urged the public to be cautious of fraudulent profiles on matrimonial and dating apps. He advised conducting thorough background checks before proceeding with any online marriage requests.

Individuals should not be swayed by attractive language or feelings of urgency. Parents, too, must exercise caution when posting on matrimonial websites. Mahesh preyed on the vulnerabilities of women, successfully marrying numerous victims.



His preferred targets were affluent, independent women over the age of 40. Mahesh would assume the persona of a high-society individual, portraying himself elegantly in his profile. To further deceive his victims, he would enlist labourers to pose as his family during the marriage ceremonies.

Moreover, Mahesh was careful to ensure that the women he married could not contact one another. After each marriage, he would change his phone number and vanish, going as far as replacing his SIM card. As a result, most of the women never attempted to track him down, as revealed by DCP Muthuraj while discussing the ongoing investigation.