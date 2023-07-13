Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru conman who cheated over 10 women arrested; he was inspired by Kannada movie

    Bengaluru conman deceives and marries over 10 women, inspired by a movie. Investigation underway to uncover his actions as he absconds with their money and jewelry. Victims urged to exercise caution on matrimonial apps.

    Bengaluru conman who cheated over 10 women arrested; he was inspired by Kannada movie vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    A conman based in Bengaluru, who deceived and married over 10 women, has been apprehended by the police. Currently, an investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of his actions. It has come to light that he was inspired by the popular Kannada movie 'Director's Special' to deceive and marry these women. His modus operandi involved weaving a web of lies, living with the women, and fathering children before ultimately absconding with their money and jewellery.

    The accused, Mahesh (35), managed to marry over 10 women over a span of 9 years. The majority of his victims were independent women with respectable positions in society. Out of fear or a sense of courtesy, these women refrained from reporting the incidents to the authorities.

    Bengaluru: Man duped of over Rs 9 lakh by woman he met via matrimony site

    During the preliminary investigation, it was discovered that Mahesh would present himself as an orphan and bring a fictional family for each marriage. He would enlist individuals to pose as his family members, constantly changing them with each new marriage.

    Over time, Mahesh transformed this deceitful behaviour into a lucrative business, earning a minimum of 20 lakhs annually. However, he would spend his ill-gotten gains frivolously, never investing in any assets or properties.

    DCP Muthuraj, the officer in charge of law and order in Mysore, urged the public to be cautious of fraudulent profiles on matrimonial and dating apps. He advised conducting thorough background checks before proceeding with any online marriage requests. 

    Individuals should not be swayed by attractive language or feelings of urgency. Parents, too, must exercise caution when posting on matrimonial websites. Mahesh preyed on the vulnerabilities of women, successfully marrying numerous victims.

    Crackdown on fake news: Karnataka to set up social media cells; cops to monitor posts

    His preferred targets were affluent, independent women over the age of 40. Mahesh would assume the persona of a high-society individual, portraying himself elegantly in his profile. To further deceive his victims, he would enlist labourers to pose as his family during the marriage ceremonies.

    Moreover, Mahesh was careful to ensure that the women he married could not contact one another. After each marriage, he would change his phone number and vanish, going as far as replacing his SIM card. As a result, most of the women never attempted to track him down, as revealed by DCP Muthuraj while discussing the ongoing investigation.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 5:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details AJR

    PM Modi lands in Paris for an official two-day visit; check details | WATCH

    Kerala Prof TJ Joseph hand-chopping case sentencing by NIA court and updates anr

    Kerala professor hand chopping case: 3 convicts sentenced for life, 3-year jail for remaining

    PM Modi's France Visit: The trust factor is very-very strong in this relationship

    PM Modi's France Visit: 'The trust factor is very-very strong in this relationship'

    Bihar protest: BJP worker dies as police use batons, water canons during demonstration in Patna AJR

    Bihar protest: BJP worker dies as police use batons, water canons during demonstration in Patna

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village vkp

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village

    Recent Stories

    football After vacay, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr training; says 'good to be back' osf

    After vacay, Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Al-Nassr training; says 'good to be back'

    Kick 2: Sajid Nadiadwala promises to don director's hat in Salman Khan starrer ADC

    Kick 2: Sajid Nadiadwala promises to don director's hat in Salman Khan starrer

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announces holiday for public sector; Check dates anr

    Islamic New Year 2023: Sharjah, Kuwait announce holiday for public sector; Check dates

    Barbie All you need to know about Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's film RBA

    'Barbie': All you need to know about Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's film

    From Ginger to Tulsi: 7 foods you must consume to stay healthy this monsoon AJR EAI

    Ginger to Tulsi: 7 foods you must consume to stay healthy this monsoon

    Recent Videos

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon
    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon