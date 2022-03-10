Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Benaulim, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will TMC's Churchill Alemao be a game changer?

    Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

    Benaulim Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE update candidates winner runner up
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Benaulim, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 6:00 AM IST

    Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

    Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

    An assembly constituency in South Goa district, Benaulim is expected to be an interesting contest as sitting MLA, and former CM Churchill Alemao left the NCP to join the debutant Trinamool Congress for this year's assembly polls. Stating that the 2022 election would be his last, Alemao highlighted that he joined different parties to develop his constituency better. Hence, his team-up with Mamata Banerjee's TMC will be an interesting watch.

    No. of candidates in the fray: 5

    Antonio Feliciano Dias (Tony) - Congress
    Churchill Alemao - TMC
    Damodar (Samir) Bandodkar - BJP
    Desmond Fernandes - Revolutionary Goans Party
    Venzy Viegas - AAP

    Election issues in 2022:

    TMC promises to uphold the Goa rights on the controversial Mahadayri river. Besides, to boost the state's GDP to 1.8 lakh crores, 2 lakh job creation and 80 per cent reservation for Goans. Ten thousand government job openings are to be filled in three years.

    Exit Polls prediction:

    Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

    The vote share in 2017:

    In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Churchill Alemao, who was in Nationalist Congress Party, defeated Royla Clarina Fernandes of the AAP by a margin of 5,191 votes, which was 24.35 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, the NCP received 43.98 per cent of the vote in 2017.

    Goa Election 2022 voter turnout:

    The estimated voter turnout in this seat in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections was 70.2 per cent. In 2017, this seat had a turnout of 74.52 per cent.

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 6:32 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bishenpur Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Bishenpur, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will Govindas Konthoujam Singh upset Congress again?

    Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

    Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

    Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

    Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Haridwar rural constituency drb

    Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Harish Rawat's daughter win the prestige battle?

    Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Haridwar constituency drb

    Haridwar, Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP and Congress to witness a straight fight

    Recent Stories

    Bishenpur Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Bishenpur, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will Govindas Konthoujam Singh upset Congress again?

    Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

    Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

    Goa Election 2022 Results: Key constituencies and leaders

    Goa Election 2022 Results: 6 big fights to watch out for

    Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

    Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

    Punjab Election 2022 Result LIVE update who is the winner know the party and candidate names gcw

    Punjab Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will Congress be able to retain second term?

    Recent Videos

    Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

    Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

    Video Icon
    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

    Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

    Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    (Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

    Video Icon