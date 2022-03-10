Benaulim, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will TMC's Churchill Alemao be a game changer?

Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins at 8 am on Thursday.

Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

An assembly constituency in South Goa district, Benaulim is expected to be an interesting contest as sitting MLA, and former CM Churchill Alemao left the NCP to join the debutant Trinamool Congress for this year's assembly polls. Stating that the 2022 election would be his last, Alemao highlighted that he joined different parties to develop his constituency better. Hence, his team-up with Mamata Banerjee's TMC will be an interesting watch.

No. of candidates in the fray: 5

Antonio Feliciano Dias (Tony) - Congress

Churchill Alemao - TMC

Damodar (Samir) Bandodkar - BJP

Desmond Fernandes - Revolutionary Goans Party

Venzy Viegas - AAP

Election issues in 2022:

TMC promises to uphold the Goa rights on the controversial Mahadayri river. Besides, to boost the state's GDP to 1.8 lakh crores, 2 lakh job creation and 80 per cent reservation for Goans. Ten thousand government job openings are to be filled in three years.

Exit Polls prediction:

Exit polls have indicated that the coastal state might be heading for another hung assembly, much like the cliffhanger of 2017. Data predicted both BJP and the Congress would end up with around 15-18 seats each in the 40-member house. The kingmaker is likely to be Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, which might win 2-4 seats.

The vote share in 2017:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Churchill Alemao, who was in Nationalist Congress Party, defeated Royla Clarina Fernandes of the AAP by a margin of 5,191 votes, which was 24.35 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. In this seat, the NCP received 43.98 per cent of the vote in 2017.

Goa Election 2022 voter turnout:

The estimated voter turnout in this seat in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections was 70.2 per cent. In 2017, this seat had a turnout of 74.52 per cent.