Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: 'High Command demanded Rs 25 crore for Andaman LG post in 2010'

    Taking part in a special edition of Asianet News Dialogues, former Anna University Vice-Chancellor Professor E Balaguruswamy made some damning revelations. Watch the full video to hear.

    Asianet News Dialogues with Former Anna University vice-chancellor E Balagurusamy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 8:21 PM IST

    Skeletons from the United Progressive Alliance government era are tumbling out of the closet once again, with a leading educationist claiming that a well-known political leader and son of a former minister had approached him and sought a bribe for a gubernatorial position in either Goa or Andaman and Nicobar.  

    Watch Asianet News Dialogues: 'No Muslim will have an objection to being called Bharatiya Mussalman'

    This damning revelation was made by Professor E Balaguruswamy, former Vice Chancellor of Anna University, during a special edition of Asianet News Dialogues wherein he touched upon a range of subjects ranging from UPA-era corruption to brain drain to the need to restructure education in the country.

    Watch the full interview here:

    "When I was a member of the UPSC, normally, the Prime Minister's Office maintains a list of candidates. In 2010, Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister, a Minister of State at the PM Office maintained a register with a list of people. Suddenly you cannot get people; they always keep a list of people who can be appointed as Governor. Whenever the vacancy came, they considered the list. So one fellow came to me a month before my (tenure as) UPSC membership was to end. He was a political fellow. He said, 'Sir, there is a Lieutenant Governor position vacant in Andaman and Nicobar, and your name is there is a list of probable. Will you accept it?' I told him that if the name is there and if they offer, I will accept it. He said, 'No sir, there is a small problem there. It is not so simple. The name is there, but it has to be approved by some other authority'. He said there is this amount that needs to be paid (Rs 25 crore as mentioned in Professor Balaguruswamy's autobiography 'Nermayin Payanam' or A Journey of Honesty). He openly said Rs 25 crore. For Goa governorship, he wanted Rs 10 crore," the educationist told Asianet News Network's Anoop Balachandran.

    Asianet News Dialogues with Former Anna University vice-chancellor E Balagurusamy

    When asked why the "bribe" for Lieutenant Governor posting in Andaman was higher than the governor posting in Goa, Professor Balaguruswamy said, "I asked him that question too. He said, 'Lieutenant Governor in Andaman and Nicobar is independent; there is no ministry. You are all-in-all. You have to approve and sanction all the projects. You have a lot of manoeuvrability in terms of managing funds. In Goa, CM is there. So there is not much there'. I asked him how do you expect me to pay when I have not even taken a salary for being vice-chancellor (of Anna University). He said, 'We have sponsors for you. If you say yes, he will pay Rs 5 crore to get your appointment. The moment you sign, you will get the remainder. I then asked him why someone should pay for me. To this, he said: 'Don't worry. When you become Governor there, you will have to help in getting some projects cleared'. I openly told him, 'Sorry, I would not even give you a cup of tea. You get out of my room'."

    Watch Asianet News Dialogues: 'We are in the best of times in the country'

    When pressed for the name of the person who approached him, Professor Balaguruswamy merely mentioned that "he" is a well-known political leader and son of a former minister. 

    On being asked whether it was done at the behest of the then PMO, he said: "Ahmad Patel was coordinating... All files used to go to them. See, during UPA-I and II, Manmohan Singh could not do anything independently without 'high command' approval. So when I asked them if Manmohan Singh could appoint me directly, they said, 'No sir, the file has gone to the high command, and there is the demand'."

    Watch Asianet News Dialogues: 'Can India get PoK back by taking on both Pakistan and China? Answer is NO'

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 8:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pune Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College to remain partially suspended on December 27, 28; check details - adt

    Pune Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College to remain partially suspended on this dates; check details

    Bengaluru 12 passengers arriving from high risk countries test positive for COVID gcw

    Bengaluru: 12 passengers arriving from high-risk countries test positive for COVID

    Telangana High Court transfers BRS MLA's poaching case to CBI - adt

    Telangana High Court transfers BRS MLA's poaching case to CBI

    Karnataka makes masks compulsory in public places issues new guidelines ahead of New Year gcw

    Karnataka makes masks compulsory in public places, issues new guidelines ahead of New Year

    Guru Gobind ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzebs terror PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event AJR

    'Guru Gobind ji stood like a mountain against Aurangzeb's terror': PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

    Recent Stories

    Year-end 2022: Three Television actresses who died by suicide this year vma

    Year-end 2022: Three Television actresses who died by suicide this year

    Pune Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College to remain partially suspended on December 27, 28; check details - adt

    Pune Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College to remain partially suspended on this dates; check details

    Majority of Indian employees prefer flexibility in work life ready to take pay cut for it Report gcw

    Majority of Indian employees prefer flexibility in work life, ready to take pay cut: Report

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan reveals Shraddha Walker case compelled him to break up with actress vma

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan reveals Shraddha Walker case compelled him to break up with actress

    MBOSE 2023: Meghalaya Board announces Class 10, 12 schedules; SSLC, HSSLC exams in March - adt

    MBOSE 2023 Exam: Meghalaya Board announces Class 10, 12 schedules; SSLC, HSSLC exams in March

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon