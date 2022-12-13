Asianet News Dialogues: 'Can India get PoK back by taking on both Pakistan and China? Answer is NO'

The Narendra Modi government has, time and again, made it clear that India will take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Besides, Indian Armed Forces have openly stated that they are ready to take back PoK if the government gives the go-ahead. But the biggest question is, can it really be done? Air Vice Marshal BK Murali (Retd) responds

While making it clear that he is not anti-establishment, Air Vice Marshal Murali (retd) said one needs to first understand the background of the problem. "For those who are not aware, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was a part of the Kashmir Valley, and in 1948, we lost it. The total area is 13,297 square kilometres. The unfortunate part is, out of this area, 5100 square kilometres to the eastern side near the Karakoram track was gifted by Pakistan to China in 1963 in a border agreement. Today in PoK, the Shaksgam Valley has been gifted as an area illegally acceded to China. PoK encompasses all these areas. Now when we say we take back PoK, what do we take back? Do we take back the area minus Shaksgam Valley or with it? Do we also take back the area where the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor runs through?"

When asked if India was prepared to take on the collective might of China and Pakistan if it were to try and take back PoK, Air Vice Marshal Murali (retd) said, "As of 2021, China has about 11,000 PLA soldiers positioned in PoK. So when we enter PoK, we will face not only face Pakistan Army but we will also face the Chinese army. If we are going to fight a war, there are two adversaries in front of us. Are we strong enough to take on these two countries? The answer is no!"

"In fact, our defence establishment has been saying this for many years. Politicians made fun of late General Bipin Rawat, first Chief of Defence Staff, for saying that today, we are facing two-and-a-half enemies -- one in the north, one in the east and half within. Do we have enough infrastructure, enough soldiers, aircraft, armament, stores, etc.? The answer is no," the veteran said.

"The defence budget for Pakistan is 3.5 per cent of their GDP. In China, it is 5 per cent of their GDP. In India, it has never gone beyond 1.8 per cent. If you do not spend money or acquire weaponry that is required by soldiers and air warriors, what will you fight? I must hasten to add. I support Aatmanirbhar Bharat as much as anybody else, but if that concept of Aatmanirbhar or creation of infrastructure within fructifies 10 years later, what kind of war are you going to fight tomorrow," he asked, adding, "Today, numerically, we are weak. We may find comfort by saying that 'so what if we do not have so many aircraft? So what if we do have so many weapons? We have the skill, strength and tactfulness; the entire nation is behind us...' It is very nice to hear all this, but when a soldier goes to fight a war, we need to give him the equipment to fight a war, not a philosophical gyaan."

