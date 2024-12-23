Allu Arjun's father breaks silence after Hyderabad home attack, says 'time for us to act accordingly' (WATCH)

Producer Allu Aravind, father of actor Allu Arjun, has urged for calm and restraint following an attack on their family residence in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills by protestors on Sunday.

The attack was reportedly carried out by members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU JAC), who were demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation for the family of Revathi, the victim of a stampede incident during the promotion of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Six protesters were later held, news agency ANI reported.

Addressing the media, Aravind condemned the attack but emphasized the importance of letting the legal process take its course. “Everyone has seen what happened at our house today, but it is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the right time for us to react to anything,” he stated.

Aravind confirmed that law enforcement had taken action against the offenders. “The police have detained those responsible and filed a case against them. They are prepared to arrest anyone else who attempts to create further disturbances. No one should encourage incidents like these,” he added.

While emphasizing the need for calm, Aravind stated, “I will not react just because the media is here. The law will take its own course.”

The controversy stems from the stampede incident on December 4, when Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre to promote Pushpa 2: The Rule. The massive gathering resulted in chaos, leading to the death of Revathi and critically injuring her young son.

Arjun was subsequently arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident but was granted interim bail by the High Court the following day. Reports suggest that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accused the actor of being aware of Revathi's death while still at the theatre, a claim backed by local police. However, Arjun has denied the allegation, maintaining that he only learned about the tragedy the next day.

