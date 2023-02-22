Air India Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Sweden

An Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag. A large number of fire engines were deployed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing.

An oil leak in one of the engines caused an Air India aircraft on Wednesday from Newark to Delhi to be diverted to Stockholm, according to a senior official. The flight, which was carried out using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, experienced an oil leak in one of the engines, according to the senior DGCA official.

The official said, "Once the engine was turned down due to the oil spill, the aeroplane safely landed in Stockholm."

An Air India flight (AI106) carrying almost 300 people witnessed the incident when it experienced a technical problem and had to make an emergency landing at the Stockholm airport. After the plane made an emergency landing, many fire engines were stationed at the airport. All passengers are safe, according to the reports.

Oil was observed dripping from engine two's drain mast during the ground inspection, the official reported, noting that the examination was still in progress. According to a representative of the airline, a technical issue caused the flight from Newark, New Jersey, to be diverted to Stockholm, Sweden. Due to a medical issue, an Air India aircraft on Monday that was its route from New York to Delhi was diverted to London.

(With PTI inputs)

