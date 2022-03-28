5 Indian nurses in Kuwait honoured with Asianet News excellence awards 2022

The awards were founded by Asianet News, a renowned Indian television station, to recognise the nurses' devotion, innovation, and excellence as frontline combatants during the traumatic period.

Five Indian nurses working in Kuwaiti hospitals were rewarded with 'Nursing Excellence Awards' for their outstanding contributions as medical professionals during the country's COVID-19 outbreak. The awards were founded by Asianet News, a renowned Indian television station, to recognise the nurses' devotion, innovation, and excellence as frontline combatants during the traumatic period.

Susan Jacob Abraham received the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for her remarkable service in Sabah Hospital for over 43 years, while Shiny Anil Jacob received the Nurse of the Year Award for her selfless service, particularly in helping embalm hundreds of dead bodies in mortuaries, and Suja Laji Joseph received the 'Nursing Administrator Award' for her exceptional service as a nursing supervisor.

Vijesh Velayudhan, who works at Sabah Hospital, received the COVID Warrior Award for his tireless effort in assisting hundreds of COVID patients during the crisis time, while Roy K Yohannan received the Special Jury Award for his yeoman's services during the pandemic's peak days.

Indian Ambassador Sibi George presented the awards to the winners in the presence of the three-member jury, Reem Al-Marzouq (Legal dept, Ministry of Health), Kuwaiti dignitaries, Asianet officials, a large number of Indian nurses, and guests. A four-member panel led by Dr. Mohan Thomas (Qatar), Dr. Roy K George (India), and Dr. Amir Ahamed (Kuwait) chose the five recipients.

In commemoration of the 14 nurses who died fighting the COVID outbreak in Kuwait, a one-minute candlelight memorial was held.

