'We hope you...': Delhi restaurant pays heartfelt tribute to Atul Subhash with short note on bill, SEE post

A restaurant near the Hauz Khas area of Delhi paid its tribute to Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, and the post is now going viral. 34-year-old Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash died by suicide earlier this week over alleged harassment by his wife, Nikita Singhania. Atul Subhash left behind a haunting 24-page suicide note and an 81-minute video, accusing his wife and her family of relentless harassment amidst divorce and child custody battle in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

A massive outpouring of support emerged, with people from all over the country demanding justice and sharing tributes on social media using the hashtag #JusticeForAtulSubhash.

Amidst this widespread show of solidarity, a Delhi-based restaurant, Jumboking outlet, at the Hauz Khas Metro Station paid heartfelt tribute for the techie

The message at the bottom of the bill read, "We deeply mourn the suicide of techie Atul Subhash. His life was just as important as everyone else's. RIP brother. We hope you finally found peace on the other side."

As the post went viral, users expressed appreciation for the Jumboking outlet's tribute to Atul Subhash, praising the restaurant for its compassion and for using its platform to raise awareness about the Bengaluru techie's tragic suicide.

Many users also took the opportunity to reflect on the circumstances surrounding Subhash's death and express their condolences.

