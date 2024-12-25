"Urinated upon, made to lick spit": Horrific details behind suicide of Class 10 student's suicide in UP emerge

A 17-year-old boy in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, was brutally assaulted and humiliated by classmates at a birthday party, leading to his tragic death, with police suspending an officer and arresting three accused.

A horrific incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, where a 17-year-old Class 10 student was brutally assaulted, humiliated, and urinated upon by his peers at a birthday celebration. The victim, who lived with his maternal uncle, was allegedly lured to the party by his classmates, including a girl, and subjected to physical and mental abuse.

One accused, Vinay Kumar, invited the teenager to a female friend's birthday party, where he was brutally assaulted in an isolated area behind a house. The perpetrators allegedly stripped him, physically assaulted him, forced him to drink urine, and urinated upon him while recording the incident. When the victim requested them to delete the video, they allegedly made him lick their spit.

After reaching home, the student narrated the ordeal to his family, and they immediately approached the Kaptainganj Police Station with a complaint. However, the police official allegedly did not take the matter seriously, which led to the boy's devastating decision to end his life.

The victim's family approached the Basti SP on Tuesday, following which SHO Deepak Dubey was suspended for negligence, and a case was registered against the accused. The police have nabbed three accused classmates, while one remains absconding. The case has been registered under charges of abetment of suicide (BNS 108), voluntarily causing hurt (115-2), and threats of death or grievous harm (351-3).

The victim's mother, Asha, expressed her grief, stating that her son was their only child, who was sent to Basti to live with his uncle.

