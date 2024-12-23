'No comment to offer': India on Bangladesh's request seeking Sheikh Hasina's extradition

India on Monday said it has received a note verbale from Bangladesh in connection with an extradition request for Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of India's neighbouring country.

Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 7:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

India on Monday said it has received a note verbale from Bangladesh in connection with an extradition request for Sheikh Hasina, the ousted prime minister of India's neighbouring country where a caretaker government is in charge.

"We confirm that we have received a note verbale from the Bangladesh High Commission today in connection with an extradition request. At this time, we have no comment to offer on this matter," a source said.

A note verbale is an unsigned diplomatic message in third person.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India to facilitate the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh. The 77-year-old Awami League leader has been living in India since August 5 when she fled Bangladesh amid massive protests that brought down her 16-year-old regime and forced her to flee.

The Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants in names of Sheikh Hasina and her ministers, advisors and former military and civil officials, accusing them of "crimes against humanity and genocide".

Touhid Hossain, the foreign affairs adviser in the interim government, told reporters, "We have sent a note verbale (diplomatic message) to the Indian government saying that Bangladesh wants her back here for the judicial process."

Earlier, Home Advisor Jahangir Alam said his office has sent a letter to the External Affairs Ministry here to facilitate Hasina's extradition. "We have sent a letter to the foreign ministry regarding her extradition. The process is currently underway," he told the media.

Alam said an extradition treaty exists between Dhaka and New Delhi and Sheikh Hasina could be taken back to Bangladesh under that arrangement.

The diplomatic communication seeking Sheikh Hasina's return comes weeks after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh and spoke to Chief Advisor in the interim government, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

