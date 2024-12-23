'Ghar ki Lakshmi ko..': Kumar Vishwas's veiled jibe at Sonakshi Sinha's interfaith marriage sparks row (WATCH)

Renowned poet Kumar Vishwas stirred a controversy during a poetry event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, with indirect remarks seemingly aimed at veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 2:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

After Mukesh Khanna's recent remarks targeting Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, popular poet Kumar Vishwas has now stirred controversy by indirectly commenting on veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter. Speaking at a poetry event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Vishwas remarked, “Teach your children about Ramayana. Otherwise, it might happen that your house is named 'Ramayana,' but your Shri Lakshmi is taken away by someone else.”

"Teach your children, make them memorize the names of Sita's sisters and brothers of Lord Ram. I am giving you an hint... Make your children read and listen to Geeta and Ramayana. Otherwise, you may name your house Ramayana but someone else might take away your Shri Lakshmi from your house," Kumar Vishwas said in a veiled jibe at the Sinha family, particularly referencing Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai home named 'Ramayana' and his daughter Sonakshi's recent marriage to her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

A clip of his comment went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism. 

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate strongly condemned the comments, calling them “obscene” and questioning if Vishwas would make similar remarks about someone else’s daughter if he had a daughter himself.

In a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter), Shrinate wrote, “Your words reveal the depths to which you’ve stooped. Women are not objects to be ‘taken away’ as you suggest. How long will people like you continue to treat women as their father’s property first and their husband’s later?”

Shrinate also asserted that neither Shatrughan Sinha nor Sonakshi needed Vishwas’s “certification.” She demanded that he acknowledge his mistake and apologize to both father and daughter.

This incident follows a recent controversy involving actor Mukesh Khanna, who accused Shatrughan Sinha of not teaching Sonakshi about the Ramayana. Khanna’s criticism reignited discussions about a 2019 episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) 11, where Sonakshi failed to answer a question related to the Hindu epic.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha responds to Mukesh Khanna's criticism about her 'upbringing'; Here's what she said

