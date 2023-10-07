'Deeply shocked': PM Modi expresses solidarity with Israel amid ongoing war with Hamas

Israel has declared a "state of war" and swiftly initiated air strikes on the Gaza Strip. This action came in response to a surprise rocket attack carried out by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which ominously proclaimed that this was only their "first strike."

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Oct 7) expressed deep shock over the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. The Hamas attack has claimed the lives of 22 people so far. Extending support, PM Modi said that India stands in solidarity with Israel.

In a move prompted by a devastating attack by Hamas and Islamic Jihad, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Saturday declared a state of national emergency in Israel. The assault claimed the lives of at least 22 Israelis, leftover 500 people wounded, and even saw the capture of some civilians.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi tweeted, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."