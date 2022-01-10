Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat’s image not to be on campaign posters?

Former chief ministers — Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath Singh Rawat’s image may not find a place in the BJP’s official election posters or banners for the upcoming polls in Uttarakhand that is scheduled to take place on February 14. The party insiders reasoned to beat the anti-incumbency factor in the 40-member hilly state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s images will be placed prominently in the main poster.

It must be mentioned here that the Congress party had recently launched its theme song —- “Teen Tigaara, Kaam Bigaada”. The song signifies the three chief ministers that the BJP has installed in five years of its tenure. As per the party insiders, the agency that has been assigned to create the tag line and poster will give their presentation in a couple of days and it is expected to release them officially by the end of this week.

To make the party manifestos, the party had sought suggestions from the grassroots level, and it is collected at its district office. “District office bearers will send it to state party HQ in Dehradun,” a party official said. Currently, the BJP’s social media team uses the prime minister and the chief minister’s images for all the online posts.

Also Read | Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated

A party insider said, “Uttarakhand BJP’s core committee has informed that the party should avoid using the two former chief ministers’ image on the poster.” It should be noted that the ruling party has changed two chief ministers in the state to minimise the anti-incumbency factor. The party is likely to announce its candidates on January 21. The result will be declared on March 10 along with other four states — Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1 cr ‘Samman Rashi’ to kin of soldiers killed in line of duty