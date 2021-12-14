Uttarakhand Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above age of 18

Earlier, the Delhi chief minister had promised 300 units of free energy to residents in Uttarakhand if AAP is brought to power in Uttarakhand. He has also stated that the AAP government will ensure that electricity is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the state.

Arvind Kejriwal, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, declared on Tuesday that if the AAP is elected to power in Uttarakhand in 2022, every woman above the age of 18 will receive Rs 1000. During a one-day visit to the Kumaon region's Kashipur district, he made the poll pledge. Earlier, the Delhi chief minister had promised 300 units of free energy to residents in Uttarakhand if AAP is brought to power in Uttarakhand. He has also stated that the AAP government will ensure that electricity is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the state.

During a previous visit to the hill state, which goes to the polls next year, the AAP convenor pledged that he would provide jobs to every youth if his party established the government in Uttarakhand. Kejriwal had also promised them Rs 5,000 per month as an unemployment benefit till they found work. The AAP head had also stated that if AAP is voted to power in Uttarakhand Assembly elections, it will give free pilgrimage service to people in the state as provided by his Delhi administration.

He said they have created a free pilgrimage plan for the elderly in Delhi. They are carried in the luxury of AC trains for free to 12 pilgrimage places around the country, including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi. With the entry of the AAP into the Uttarakhand election arena, the polls will be a triangular battle between the ruling BJP, the Congress, and the AAP.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand elections, the BJP won 56 Assembly seats while the Congress won 11. The AAP has stated that it would run for all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand. It should be mentioned that, despite receiving a strong mandate in the recent Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, the ruling saffron party has had three chief ministers in less than five years.