    UP Elections 2022: BJP state chief urges party men to have tea with Dalits, ask votes on nationalism

    In his address to BJP activists, he stated that party members should go to the homes of 100 Dalits in their area and persuade them to vote for the saffron party in the state's next Assembly election. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 4:30 PM IST
    Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party state chairman Swatantra Dev Singh has encouraged party members to have tea with Dalits and realise that votes are cast based on nationalism, not caste. He was further quoted by news agency ANI that votes should be cast based on nationalism and not on the basis of caste, money.

    In his address to BJP activists, he stated that party members should go to the homes of 100 Dalits in their area and persuade them to vote for the saffron party in the state's next Assembly election. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were among those who attended the BJP rally. With the discussion over Hindutva and Hinduism dominating the narrative ahead of elections and Dalits becoming essential voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party has chosen to engage voters in activities that would debunk misunderstandings about the Indian Constitution's'secular' character.

    Also Read | UP Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 10,000 honorarium for Anganwadi, ASHA workers

    Meanwhile, the party has planned to organise the Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan Yatra in 75 different cities throughout the nation. His words came after opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaht's BJP-led administration, stating that Dalits face atrocities daily under this rule. The Congress general secretary, who launched her campaign at a rally in Varanasi on October 10, has previously stated that the Uttar Pradesh government is abusing the people on a daily basis, while Dalits, minorities, and others are exploited in the state. She claims that Dalits, weavers, OBCs, the needy, minorities, and Brahmins have been exploited. She accused the present government of targeting individuals regularly.

    Elections for Uttar Pradesh's 403 assembly seats are scheduled for early next year. The rulig party gained 312 Assembly seats in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the elections for the 403-member Assembly, the party received 39.67% of the vote. The Samajwadi Party won 47 seats, the BSP 19, and the Congress seven.
     
     

