    UP Election 2022: Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi among Congress' star campaigners for phase 1

    A letter has been sent to the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh and general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday named 30-star campaigners of the Indian National Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. 

    Lucknow, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
    The Congress party on Monday released the list of the 30-star campaigners for the first phase of the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The released list holds the most prominent names of the interim party chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh, and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi among the other leaders, who are all set to campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. 

    A letter has been sent to the chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh and general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday named 30-star campaigners of the Indian National Congress for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.  

    The letter read the listed leaders of the Indian National Congress, who campaign as per Section 77 (1) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, for ensuring the first phase of elections to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh to be held on February 10, 2022. 

    The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election would be held in seven phases, starting from February 10 and finishing on March 7. The polling in the state would be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

    Earlier this week, the Bharatiya Janata Party released their first of the 30-star campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah were named on the list, party MPs, and other Maneka and Varun Gandhi were excluded.

    Given the campaigning constraints imposed by the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the parties are likely to campaign in Uttar Pradesh in stages, including door-to-door campaigning and closed-door meetings.

