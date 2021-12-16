UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav forms alliance with Shivpal Singh Yadav's PSPL

After meeting with his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav struck an alliance with the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) on Thursday. Akhilesh travelled to his estranged uncle's house this evening for a meeting, and the two leaders talked for around 45 minutes. Despite the fact that they had met at a few family occasions in the previous five years, the two had not met in five years. This comes after Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav repeatedly urged the two politicians to patch things up before the polls.

Akhilesh Yadav said on Twitter that he held a meeting with PSP National President Shivpal Singh Yadav at his house today. The two leaders spoke about creating an alliance. He went on to say that the approach of bringing regional parties together with them is constantly strengthening and guiding the SP and other partners to a historic triumph.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters from both parties gathered outside Shivpal's home, chanting "Chacha-Bhatija zindabad." According to Samajwadi Party sources, Mulayam Singh Yadav was present at Shivpal's residence before Akhilesh arrived.

Earlier during the month, rumour mills suggestsed that the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal were scheduled to formally declare their alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav, the head of the Samajwadi Party, and Jayant Chaudhary, the president of the RLD, ha met earlier and were planning to make the formal announcement of the alliance at a joint rally. Seat-sharing discussions between the two factions, according to insiders, had entered the final stages.

